Community

Seen on Scene: At the Boulder Dam Credit Union’s Annual Meeting

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
March 16, 2022 - 3:15 pm
 
Photos by Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Chatting before dinner atthe credit union’s annual meeting and dinner March 9 at Boulder Creek Golf Club’s pavilion were, from left, lisa Kostiszak, Maria Delangis and Barbara Dempsey.

Roger Hall and Barb Agostini visit before the start of Boulder Dam Credit Union’s 82nd annual meeting and dinner March 9 in the pavilion at Boulder Creek Golf Club.

Darlene Medina, from left, Monee Hays and Troy Harvey were among those attending Boulder Dam Credit Union’s 82nd annual meeting and dinner.

Among those attending Boulder Dam Credit Union’s annual meeting at the Boulder Creek Golf Club pavilion were, from left, Roy Moore, Fred Eltrich, Johanna Eltrich, Helen Moore, Virginia Starr and Ron Starr.

By Hali Bernstein Saylor

Boulder City Review

Big Clean returns
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The Big Clean is back after a two-year absence, and Boulder City residents will again be able to recycle unwanted items.

Boulder City Nuggets: Southwest marks 30 years of serving community
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

For 30 years, Cindy Ford and her crew at Southwest Diner have been dishing up hearty fare sure to satisfy nearly any palate. The Boulder City restaurant’s menu features everything from breakfast classics to all-American burgers to Mexican dishes. Just be sure to leave room for pie — one of its specialties.

Support for Seniors
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Jeanne Clement, left, and Rebecca Roberts of the Senior Center of Boulder City recently accepted a donation from the Boulder City Community Club of $600 worth of $10 gift cards to the 99 Cents Only store. The gift cards will be given to senior citizens who visit the center’s pantry.

Replacing windows elevates aesthetics, efficiency, value
By Norma Vally Home Matters

When homeowners consider whether the cost and stress of a renovation is worth it, the answer is a resounding yes for window replacement. Benefits span from elevated aesthetics and energy efficiency, to cash.

Dirt bike riders share memories
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

A nostalgic look at childhood photographs prompted a recent reunion by those who raced dirt bikes in Boulder City about 50 years ago.

Planning for emergencies essential
By Jill Rowland-Lagan The Business of Tourism

The Boy Scout motto to “Be Prepared” has been ringing in my head for quite a while now. I have found that when something stays as top-of-mind, it means I probably need to take action on it. In this case, it has been in regard to the chamber’s daily operations as a business.

Dose of iron will help yew pine
By Bob Morris Gardening

Q. I have a 25-year-old Podocarpus on the north side of the house. It gets morning sun and afternoon shade. Every spring I apply chelated iron, but the last few years it hasn’t seemed to help much. The leaves look more yellow than green. What would you do and how long would you wait to see improvement, or to know if the plant should be replaced?

Business Beat: Longtime local businessman retiring
By Hali Bernstein Saylor and Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A longtime Boulder City business owner is retiring and trading his tools for something more relaxing.

Teen’s Eagle Scout project to protect wildlife
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A Boy Scout used his love of fishing to help protect wildlife at the Boulder City pond for years to come.

VA has hands full with old, new claims
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

Overall, the Department of Veterans Affairs in Southern Nevada has been doing an excellent job taking care of local veterans. Those individuals who have been in the area for the past 20 years can recall when treatment was not always up to par, but in recent years things have greatly improved.