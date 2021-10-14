70°F
Community

Seen on Scene: At the Boulder City Fire Department Pancake Breakfast

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
October 13, 2021 - 5:17 pm
 
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Firefighter Brandon Featherly makes pancakes for th ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Firefighter Brandon Featherly makes pancakes for those visiting the Boulder City Fire Department on Saturday, Oct. 9, for its annual pancake breakfast and open house.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Boulder City firefighter Harold Hadley shows his so ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Boulder City firefighter Harold Hadley shows his sons, Liam, 7, top, and Aidan, 5, one of the engines the department uses during an open house and pancake breakfast at the fire station Saturday, Oct. 9.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Boulder City firefighter/paramedic Jimmy Whitworth, ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Boulder City firefighter/paramedic Jimmy Whitworth, who was named one of the department’s two firefighters of the year in June, shares a pancake breakfast with his daughter, Whitney, on Saturday, Oct. 9, during the annual open house at the station.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Michelle and Gred Rahmig came to the pancake breakf ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Michelle and Gred Rahmig came to the pancake breakfast and open house at the Boulder City Fire Station on Saturday, Oct. 9, to show their support for the firefighters. Greg Rahmig previously served as a volunteer firefighter before moving to the community.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Vivian Lasoff, 4, and her school project Sammy the ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Vivian Lasoff, 4, and her school project Sammy the sloth, signed “Pearl,” a retired pink fire engine from the city of North Las Vegas during the Boulder City Fire Department's annual pancake breakfast and open house Saturday, Oct. 9. The fire engine was painted pink in 2015 to support breast cancer awareness and is used for community support projects, according to Nino Galloway of the city’s fire department.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Members of the Lawrence family, from left, Mikaela, ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Members of the Lawrence family, from left, Mikaela, Dylan and Michelle, came to the Boulder City Fire Department’s pancake breakfast and open house Saturday, Oct. 9.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Boulder City Fire Chief Will Gray visited with Coun ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Boulder City Fire Chief Will Gray visited with Councilwoman Sherri Jorgensen during the annual pancake breakfast and open house at the fire station Saturday, Oct. 9.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Sisters Norah, left, and Hazel Holley posed for a p ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Sisters Norah, left, and Hazel Holley posed for a picture during the pancake breakfast and open house at the Boulder City Fire Department on Saturday, Oct. 9.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Among the vehicles and pieces of equipment on displ ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Among the vehicles and pieces of equipment on display at Boulder City Fire Department’s annual pancake breakfast and open house was a Mercy Air helicopter, which is used to transport people in critical condition to a medical facility.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Betsy Giles learns about Peg, a rescued wild mustan ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Betsy Giles learns about Peg, a rescued wild mustang that is joining the Boulder City Police Department’s mounted unit from officer Scott Pastore during the open house and pancake breakfast at the Boulder City Fire Department on Saturday, Oct. 9. Pastore said Peg should be ready and put into service in January after nearly nine months of intensive training.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

By Hali Bernstein Saylor

Boulder City Review

(Susan Marie Frontczak) Susan Marie Frontczak will portray columnist and author Erma Bombeck fo ...
Chautauqua brings ‘Humorists’ to stage
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Be prepared to laugh out loud when Boulder City Chautauqua returns with a tribute to “Great American Humorists.”

(Norma Vally) Turning off the faucet when you are not using it can save hundreds of gallons of ...
Shortage at Lake Mead demands water saving obligation
By Norma Vally Home Matters

Water is life — a well-known phrase most Americans take for granted. But for us folks living in the desert, we’re more sensitive to what life (or lack thereof) could look like without water. Visual cues like cracks in the desert floor, scorched grass and shrubbery and, most of all, the “bathtub ring” around Lake Mead are all constant reminders of drought.

The 2021 Trunk or Treat will be held from 5-8 p.m. Oct. 23 at Veterans' Memorial Park, 1650 Buc ...
Trunk or Treat remains drive-thru event this year
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The 2021 Trunk or Treat will again be a drive-thru affair at Veterans’ Memorial Park with children and their parents staying in their vehicles.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Tom Devlin, from left, Walid Atshe and Chris Arredo ...
Boulder City Nuggets: Special effects artists, scare actors relish making people scream
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Call it returning the favor. Ever since they secretly watched their first monster/horror movies when they were young boys, frightening people has become a way of life for three scare actors and special effects artists at Tom Devlin’s Monster Museum, including its namesake.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Custom jeweler Shelli "Shell-Bell" Kahl sai ...
Seen on Scene: At Art in the Park
By Hali Bernstein Saylor and Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Boulder City Hospital Foundation's Art in the Park will be held Saturday and Sunday in four dow ...
Artists, crafters to show wares at weekend festival
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Art in the Park returns to Boulder City this weekend after a one-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Norma Vally/Boulder City Review) Sealing and repairing major cracks in the city’s roads can ...
Crack down on cracks to prevent major damage, repairs
By Norma Vally Home Matters

Boulder City is currently undergoing a crack and slurry seal project on our roadways. Asphalt patching started Sept. 13, followed by slurry sealing on Sept. 20 that should last about a month.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Dale Ryan, a member of the Rotary Club of Boulder C ...
Seen on Scene: At the Würst Fest
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review