Seen on Scene: At the Boulder City Fire Department Pancake Breakfast

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Firefighter Brandon Featherly makes pancakes for those visiting the Boulder City Fire Department on Saturday, Oct. 9, for its annual pancake breakfast and open house.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Boulder City firefighter Harold Hadley shows his sons, Liam, 7, top, and Aidan, 5, one of the engines the department uses during an open house and pancake breakfast at the fire station Saturday, Oct. 9.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Boulder City firefighter/paramedic Jimmy Whitworth, who was named one of the department’s two firefighters of the year in June, shares a pancake breakfast with his daughter, Whitney, on Saturday, Oct. 9, during the annual open house at the station.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Michelle and Gred Rahmig came to the pancake breakfast and open house at the Boulder City Fire Station on Saturday, Oct. 9, to show their support for the firefighters. Greg Rahmig previously served as a volunteer firefighter before moving to the community.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Vivian Lasoff, 4, and her school project Sammy the sloth, signed “Pearl,” a retired pink fire engine from the city of North Las Vegas during the Boulder City Fire Department's annual pancake breakfast and open house Saturday, Oct. 9. The fire engine was painted pink in 2015 to support breast cancer awareness and is used for community support projects, according to Nino Galloway of the city’s fire department.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Members of the Lawrence family, from left, Mikaela, Dylan and Michelle, came to the Boulder City Fire Department’s pancake breakfast and open house Saturday, Oct. 9.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Boulder City Fire Chief Will Gray visited with Councilwoman Sherri Jorgensen during the annual pancake breakfast and open house at the fire station Saturday, Oct. 9.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Sisters Norah, left, and Hazel Holley posed for a picture during the pancake breakfast and open house at the Boulder City Fire Department on Saturday, Oct. 9.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Among the vehicles and pieces of equipment on display at Boulder City Fire Department’s annual pancake breakfast and open house was a Mercy Air helicopter, which is used to transport people in critical condition to a medical facility.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Betsy Giles learns about Peg, a rescued wild mustang that is joining the Boulder City Police Department’s mounted unit from officer Scott Pastore during the open house and pancake breakfast at the Boulder City Fire Department on Saturday, Oct. 9. Pastore said Peg should be ready and put into service in January after nearly nine months of intensive training.

