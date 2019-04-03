Seen on scene: At the Big Clean

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Boulder City Chamber of Commerce CEO Jill Rowland-Lagan and Mike Pacini of BC Waste Free act out a scene from "Star Wars" with some fluorescent lights a resident brought to be recycled to the city's Big Clean on Saturday, March 30.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Residents line up to donate and recycle items at the city's second Big Clean event on Saturday, March 30.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Community Development Director Michael Mays directs a resident at the city's second Big Clean event on Saturday, March 30. Staff reported 322 vehicles came by, up from 270 last year.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review The city's second Big Clean Event was held Saturday, March 30; residents were able to donate and recycle a variety of items for free. More than 40 pounds of unused and expired medication was dropped off.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Boulder City staff and their families and residents, from left, Jackie Mays, John Waters, Liz Mays, Michael Mays, Nanci Waters and Jill Rowland-Lagan, volunteered to help with the second Big Clean event held Saturday, March 30, in the parking lot at Bravo Field.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review)

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review)

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

