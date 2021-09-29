Seen on Scene: At the BCHS Homecoming Parade

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Boulder City High School Principal Amy Wagner waves to the crowd during the homecoming parade Sept. 23.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Boulder City High School seniors and members of the 2021 homecoming court Zach Martin and Reggi Gibbs smile at the crowd during the parade Sept. 23 in downtown Boulder City.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Students from King Elementary School ride their bikes in the Boulder City High School homecoming parade in town Sept. 23.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Members of the Boulder City High School football team ride in the homecoming parade in town Sept. 23.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Boulder City High School's class of 2024 showcases its float during the homecoming parade Sept. 23 and encourages the football team to "Dump Pahrump."

(Amy Wagner) Boulder City High School seniors Zach Martin and Ella McKenzie were named the homecoming king and queen at a ceremony during halftime at Friday’s, Sept. 24, football game.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School Principal Amy Wagner waves to the crowd during the homecoming parade Sept. 23.

Boulder City High Schools class of 2024 showcases its float during the homecoming parade Sept. 23 and encourages the football team to “Dump Pahrump.”

Boulder City High School seniors and members of the 2021 homecoming court Zach Martin and Reggi Gibbs smile at the crowd during the parade Sept. 23 in downtown Boulder City.

Students from King Elementary School ride their bikes in the Boulder City High School homecoming parade in town Sept. 23.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Members of the Boulder City High School football team ride in the homecoming parade in town Sept. 23.

Amy Wagner

Boulder City High School seniors Zach Martin and Ella McKenzie were named the homecoming king and queen at a ceremony during halftime at Friday’s football game.