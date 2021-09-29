75°F
Community

Seen on Scene: At the BCHS Homecoming Parade

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
September 29, 2021 - 2:30 pm
 
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Boulder City High School Principal Amy Wagner waves to the crowd during the homecoming parade Sept. 23.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Boulder City High School Principal Amy Wagner waves to the crowd during the homecoming parade Sept. 23.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Boulder City High School seniors and members of the 2 ...
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Boulder City High School seniors and members of the 2021 homecoming court Zach Martin and Reggi Gibbs smile at the crowd during the parade Sept. 23 in downtown Boulder City.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Students from King Elementary School ride their bikes ...
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Students from King Elementary School ride their bikes in the Boulder City High School homecoming parade in town Sept. 23.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Members of the Boulder City High School football team ride in the homecoming parade in town Sept. 23.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Members of the Boulder City High School football team ride in the homecoming parade in town Sept. 23.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Boulder City High School's class of 2024 showcases it ...
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Boulder City High School's class of 2024 showcases its float during the homecoming parade Sept. 23 and encourages the football team to "Dump Pahrump."
(Amy Wagner) Boulder City High School seniors Zach Martin and Ella McKenzie were named the home ...
(Amy Wagner) Boulder City High School seniors Zach Martin and Ella McKenzie were named the homecoming king and queen at a ceremony during halftime at Friday’s, Sept. 24, football game.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School Principal Amy Wagner waves to the crowd during the homecoming parade Sept. 23.

Boulder City High Schools class of 2024 showcases its float during the homecoming parade Sept. 23 and encourages the football team to “Dump Pahrump.”

Boulder City High School seniors and members of the 2021 homecoming court Zach Martin and Reggi Gibbs smile at the crowd during the parade Sept. 23 in downtown Boulder City.

Students from King Elementary School ride their bikes in the Boulder City High School homecoming parade in town Sept. 23.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Members of the Boulder City High School football team ride in the homecoming parade in town Sept. 23.

Amy Wagner

Boulder City High School seniors Zach Martin and Ella McKenzie were named the homecoming king and queen at a ceremony during halftime at Friday’s football game.

By Celia Shortt Goodyear

Boulder City Review

Boulder City Hospital Foundation's Art in the Park will be held Saturday and Sunday in four downtown parks.
Artists, crafters to show wares at weekend festival
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Art in the Park returns to Boulder City this weekend after a one-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Norma Vally/Boulder City Review) Sealing and repairing major cracks in the city's roads can prevent major damage and costly repairs.
Crack down on cracks to prevent major damage, repairs
By Norma Vally Home Matters

Boulder City is currently undergoing a crack and slurry seal project on our roadways. Asphalt patching started Sept. 13, followed by slurry sealing on Sept. 20 that should last about a month.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Dale Ryan, a member of the Rotary Club of Boulder C ...
Seen on Scene: At the Würst Fest
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Services for veterans highlighted conference
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

Reno has recently been grabbing some of what could have been Southern Nevada’s convention gatherings. Award presentations to the state’s newspapers by the Nevada Press Association were held up north this year. (Of course, the association is headquartered up north, but it does alternate between the south annually.)

Jill Rowland-Lagan
Reinvention helps businesses adapt to challenges
By Jill Rowland-Lagan The Business of Tourism

Looking back to Aug. 9, 2018, I remember the trepidation I felt of the unknown outcome resulting from the traffic diversion off the interior roads of Boulder City and on the freshly built Interstate 11. Would businesses close immediately? Would residents now be able to utilize the retail, dining and services on the (Boulder City) Parkway? Would the novelty of the adventure of a new freeway wear off soon? Would Boulder City have done enough preparation for what lay ahead?

The 25th annual Wurst Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Bicentennial Park.
Würst Festival returns
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Residents and visitors will be able to enjoy grilled brats, beer and a live auction in person at the 25th annual Würst Festival next weekend.

(Bob Morris) When a saguaro starts to lean, it needs to be propped up. Then, water should be ap ...
Slow growth does not make pine a dwarf
By Bob Morris Gardening

Q. I want to make a hedge using dwarf yew pine (Podocarpus macrophyllus Maki) in a planter box. Will that work for three or four plants? What size do you recommend for at least three to four plants to make that hedge?