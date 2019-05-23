Seen on Scene: At the BCHS Grad Walk

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Clairese Murray shakes hands with elementary school students during the 2019 Grad Walk on Monday, May 20. The annual event takes place at all four of the public schools in town and allows the graduating seniors to celebrate finishing their 13 years of education as well as inspiring the younger students to do the same.

Boulder City High School senior Clairese Murray slaps hands with elementary school students during the 2019 Grad Walk on Monday, May 20. The annual event takes place at all four of the public schools in town and allows the graduating seniors to celebrate finishing their 13 years of education as well as inspiring younger students to do the same.

Boulder City High School senior Morgan McKay greets someone in the crowd at the 2019 Grad Walk on Monday, May 20. ▶ See more graduation stories and photos on pages 14 and 15.

The Boulder City High School drum line, from left, Lane Williams, Oliver Priest, Jacob Bradshaw and Nathanneal Hampton accompanies the class of 2019 during the annual Grad Walk on Monday.

Boulder City High School Principal Amy Wagner, center, along with Leaf Kaboli, left, and Clairese Murray, leads the class of 2019 through the annual Grad Walk on Monday.