78°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

Seen on Scene: At the April Pools’ Day Plunge

April Pools' Day Plunge
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
April 6, 2022 - 4:25 pm
 
Updated April 6, 2022 - 4:51 pm
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Katie Phelps, 6, left, and Sawyer Phelps, 4, show o ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Katie Phelps, 6, left, and Sawyer Phelps, 4, show off the eggs they collected during the April Pools’ Day Plunge on Saturday, April 2, at the Boulder City Pool.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Six-year-old Pierce Cole shows off some of the toys ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Six-year-old Pierce Cole shows off some of the toys he found during the April Pools’ Day Plunge at the Boulder City Pool on Saturday, April 2, 2022.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Children line up at the edge of the pool waiting th ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Children line up at the edge of the pool waiting their turn to jump into the water in search of toys and prize-filled eggs during the April Pools’ Day Plunge on Saturday, April 2, 2022.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Braxden Cristo, center, swims toward an assortment ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Braxden Cristo, center, swims toward an assortment of toys and prizes during the April Pools’ Day Plunge at the municipal pool on Saturday, April 2, 2022.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Sierra Beggs, left, assistant aquatics coordinator, ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Sierra Beggs, left, assistant aquatics coordinator, and Samantha Smith, a lifeguard at the municipal pool, throw plastic eggs and toys into the water in preparation for the April Pools’ Day Plunge on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Twenty-seven children between the ages of 4 and 11 participated.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Katie Phelps, 6, left, and Sawyer Phelps, 4, show off the eggs they collected during the April Pools’ Day Plunge on Saturday at the Boulder City Pool.

Six-year-old Pierce Cole gathered an assortment of toys during the April Pools’ Day Plunge at the Boulder City Pool on Saturday.

Children line up at the edge of the pool waiting their turn to jump into the water in search of toys and prize-filled eggs during the April Pools’ Day Plunge on Saturday.

Braxden Cristo, center, swims toward an assortment of toys and prizes during the April Pools’ Day Plunge at the municipal pool.

Sierra Beggs, left, assistant aquatics coordinator, and Samantha Smith, a lifeguard at the municipal pool, throw plastic eggs and toys into the water in preparation for the April Pools’ Day Plunge on Saturday. Twenty-seven children between the ages of 4 and 11 participated.

By Hali Bernstein Saylor

Boulder City Review

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Bob Morris) The brown spots on the leaves of this Algerian tangerine citrus are likely due to ...
Plant’s root depth, genetics factor into watering schedule
By Bob Morris Gardening

Q. I’ve checked on the internet and have some materials from our state, but I still can’t compare the terms “infrequent and moderate.” Does “infrequent” mean once every two weeks? Once a month? And what does “moderate” mean? One gallon per watering?

(Bob Morris) Yellow bells, shown with seed pods, is a good choice for a landscape plant in the ...
Select shrub variety for needed use
By Bob Morris Gardening

Q. I am adding Texas rangers and yellow bells to a bed that has poor drainage beneath it. I want to create some privacy in my yard from my neighbor. The soil I want to buy will end up being 12 inches deep for that area. Is that deep enough? I am worried this will end up as poor drainage. Should I dig a chimney in that bed for better drainage? Are these two plants similar in their water needs?

Widow wants professionals to ‘Ask the Question’
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

Barbara Rodgick Meehan is a widow whose Army veteran husband, Bill, passed away from his illness, which was attributed to exposure to Agent Orange-defoliated areas in Southeast Asia. Now she is driving a solo political campaign to have the Nevada Legislature pass a statute urging members of the medical and social service professions to “Ask the Question — Have you ever served in the military?” — when treating individuals. If they answer in the affirmative, they can then be asked to contact Veterans Affairs or a veterans’ service officer and, if appropriate, file claims for medical benefits.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Author William Burton McCormick, a 1988 graduate of ...
Storytellers Corner: McCormick lives life of crime — through his novels
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

A financial executive from Chicago takes a job in Riga, Latvia, hoping to learn more about his heritage while fighting economic fraud only to find himself pulled into a world of political intrigue, blackmail and murder.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) These steps at Whalen Field were designed and built ...
Scout steps up to help
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

One of Boulder City’s own used a moment when he “ate dirt” to figure out what he wanted to do for the community through his Eagle Scout project.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) The Big Clean is back and will take place from 9 a. ...
Big Clean returns
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The Big Clean is back after a two-year absence, and Boulder City residents will again be able to recycle unwanted items.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Cindy Ford, bottom far right, owner of Southwest Di ...
Boulder City Nuggets: Southwest marks 30 years of serving community
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

For 30 years, Cindy Ford and her crew at Southwest Diner have been dishing up hearty fare sure to satisfy nearly any palate. The Boulder City restaurant’s menu features everything from breakfast classics to all-American burgers to Mexican dishes. Just be sure to leave room for pie — one of its specialties.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Jeanne Clement, left, and Rebecca Roberts of the Se ...
Support for Seniors
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Jeanne Clement, left, and Rebecca Roberts of the Senior Center of Boulder City recently accepted a donation from the Boulder City Community Club of $600 worth of $10 gift cards to the 99 Cents Only store. The gift cards will be given to senior citizens who visit the center’s pantry.