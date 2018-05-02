Seen on Scene: At Superhero Saturday

Serge “Math Dad” Ballif performs an experiment at Superhero Saturday at the Boulder City Library.
Members of the Imperial forces stopped by Superhero Saturday at the Boulder City Library. They are part of the Neon City Garrison of the 501st Legion, a group of volunteers who keep the “Star Wars” universe alive.
Samantha Bigger, head of information services at the library, dressed in historical attire for the cosplay portion of Superhero Saturday.
Cosplayer Ryan Carlton showcases some of the costumes he made and shares the inspiration behind his work, Captain America’s shield, at the inaugural Superhero Saturday.
By Celia Shortt Goodyear
Boulder City Review