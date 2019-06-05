Seen on Scene: At Superhero Saturday

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Boulder City Friends of the Library members, from left, Sharon Newby, Sharon Lazar and Sharon Berger, offered information about joining the group that supports the Boulder City Library and sold T-shirts during Superhero Saturday festivities at the library on Saturday, June 1, 2019.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Leora Rose, 5, of Boulder City tries her hand at drawing a genie and other cartoon characters during Superhero Saturday at Boulder City Library on Saturday, June 1, 2019.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Jessica Jones, head of youth services at Boulder City Library, reads a story about heroes to children during Superhero Saturday festivities on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the library.

