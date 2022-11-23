Seen on Scene: At Pancakes and Pajamas

Pat Benke shows some of the toys that were donated Saturday during the Pancakes and Pajamas event at the Boulder City Elks Lodge to benefit the Angel Tree. ▶ Visit bouldercityreview.com for more photos.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Pat Benke shows some of the toys that were donated Saturday, Nov. 19, during the Pancakes and Pajamas event at the Boulder City Elks Lodge to benefit the Angel Tree, Emergency Aid of Boulder City’s annual event to brighten the holidays for children and senior citizens in need.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Helen Breeden, left, and Kathy Mills, donned their holiday antlers to help serve guests Saturday, Nov. 19, during the Pancakes and Pajamas event at the Boulder City Elks Lodge to benefit the Angel Tree, Emergency Aid of Boulder City’s annual event to brighten the holidays for children and senior citizens in need.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Gail Hutto brought her 4-year-old grandson Jon Hutto, to Pancakes and Pajamas on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Boulder City Elks Lodge. The breakfast raised funds and accepted toy donations for the Angel Tree, Emergency Aid of Boulder City’s annual event to brighten the holidays for children and senior citizens in need.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Three Other Guyz car club members, from left, Bob Callahan, Mack McClary and Jerry Hyde were among those attending Pancakes and Pajamas on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Boulder City Elks Lodge. The event raised funds and accepted toy donations for Emergency Aid of Boulder City’s annual Angel Tree project.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Members of the Elks Riders from Elks Lodge 1682 in Boulder City showed up in force Saturday, Nov. 19, for the annual Pancakes and Pajamas event to benefit the Angel Tree program.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Boulder City Elks Lodge 1682, with help from Boy Scout Troop 7, served a pancake breakfast Saturday, Nov. 19, to benefit the Angel Tree, an annual project presented by Emergency Aid of Boulder City to provide holiday gifts for local children and senior citizens in need. Admission was an unwrapped toy or monetary donation.

