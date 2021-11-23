Seen on Scene: At Pancakes and Pajamas

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Hazel, from left, Hudson and Kaitlynn Lanning came to the Boulder City Elks, Lodge 1682, for the Pancakes and Pajamas, a fundraiser for the Angel Tree project.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Working in the kitchen to prepare pancakes, eggs, bacon and sausage for Boulder City Elks’ Pancakes and Pajamas fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, were, from left, Bob Jaques, Mike Laughlin, Tom Perkins, Tom Cot, Dave Shaper, Ron Holmes and Mary Shaper.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Roger Thill got into the holiday spirit Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Boulder City Elks, Lodge 1682, Pajamas and Pancakes fundraiser for the Angel Tree project.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Kathy Keaton shared her love of Christmas and camping by wearing her holiday onesie to the Boulder City Elks, Lodge 1682, on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, for its Pancakes and Pajamas fundraiser for the annual Angel Tree presented by Emergency Aid of Boulder City.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) The back flap of Kathy Keaton’s holiday onesie showed her playful nature at Saturday’s, Nov. 20, 2021, Boulder City Elks, Lodge 1682, Pancakes and Pajamas fundraiser for the annual Angel Tree presented by Emergency Aid of Boulder City.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Boulder City Elks, Lodge 1682, was filled Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, for Pancakes and Pajamas, a fundraiser for Emergency Aid of Boulder City’s annual Angel Tree project.

