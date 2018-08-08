Seen on Scene: At National Night Out

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Eight-year-old Adras Tambakis, center, and his brother Michael, 7, get a ride on stretcher from Canyon District Ranger Chris Cassling, right, and Mead District Ranger Ryan McCrea at Boulder City's National Night Out on Tuesday at Veterans' Memorial Park.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Leora Rose shows off her junior ranger hat and badge she received at National Night Out on Tuesday at Veterans' Memorial Park in Boulder City.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Boulder City Police officer Dave Krumm throws a first-inning pitch at the annual National Night Out softball game Tuesday at Veterans' Memorial Park in Boulder City. The fire and police department team triumphed over the Boulder City High School alumni with a score of 19-18.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Jace Chatwin tries out a helicopter at National Night Out on Tuesday at Veterans' Memorial Park in Boulder City.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Boulder City Animal Control officer Brendan Hanson and animal control Supervisor Ann Inabnitt enjoy the shade during Boulder City's National Night Out on Tuesday at Veterans' Memorial Park.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Boulder City residents and guests fill Veterans' Memorial Park on Tuesday for National Night Out.

Boulder City residents and guests fill Veterans’ Memorial Park on Tuesday for National Night Out, where they had the opportunity to meet with local first responders and learn more about what they do.

