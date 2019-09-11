Seen on Scene: At Loaves and Lobsters

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Tati Johnisee welcomes guests to Boulder City United Methodist Church’s fourth annual Loaves and Lobsters dinner Saturday, Sept. 7, held at the Boulder City Elks Lodge.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Maine lobsterman Vance Coulston, center, gets help from his wife, Gloria Coulston, left, and sister Valerie Chapman to prepare dinner for Boulder City United Methodist Church’s fourth annual Loaves and Lobsters dinner Saturday, Sept. 7.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Kathy Hartman, left, and Linda Scott get ready to enjoy a Maine lobster dinner at the Boulder City United Methodist Church’s fourth annual Loaves and Lobsters fundraising dinner, held Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Boulder City Elks Lodge.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) In addition to a whole Maine lobster dinner, Boulder City United Methodist Church’s annual Loaves and Lobsters dinner, held Saturday, Sept. 7, included a silent auction and door prizes that were donated by area businesses and church members.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Tati Johnisee welcomes guests to Boulder City United Methodist Church’s fourth annual Loaves and Lobsters dinner Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Boulder City Elks Lodge.

Maine lobsterman Vance Coulston, center, gets help from his wife, Gloria Coulston, left, and sister Valerie Chapman to prepare dinner for Boulder City United Methodist Church’s fourth annual Loaves and Lobsters dinner Saturday, Sept. 7.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Kathy Hartman, left, and Linda Scott get ready to enjoy a Maine lobster dinner at the Boulder City United Methodist Church’s fourth annual Loaves and Lobsters fundraising dinner Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Boulder City Elks Lodge.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

With a whole Maine lobster dinner, Boulder City United Methodist Church’s annual Loaves and Lobsters dinner Saturday, Sept. 7, included a silent auction and door prizes that were donated by area businesses and church members.