Seen on Scene: At Loaves and Lobsters
Tati Johnisee welcomes guests to Boulder City United Methodist Church’s fourth annual Loaves and Lobsters dinner Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Boulder City Elks Lodge.
Maine lobsterman Vance Coulston, center, gets help from his wife, Gloria Coulston, left, and sister Valerie Chapman to prepare dinner for Boulder City United Methodist Church’s fourth annual Loaves and Lobsters dinner Saturday, Sept. 7.
Kathy Hartman, left, and Linda Scott get ready to enjoy a Maine lobster dinner at the Boulder City United Methodist Church’s fourth annual Loaves and Lobsters fundraising dinner Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Boulder City Elks Lodge.
With a whole Maine lobster dinner, Boulder City United Methodist Church’s annual Loaves and Lobsters dinner Saturday, Sept. 7, included a silent auction and door prizes that were donated by area businesses and church members.