Seen on Scene: At Junior Ranger Day

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Ranger Sylvia McMartin, right, welcomes Landry Chang, 9, from left, Finley Chang, 7, and their father, Tim Chang, all of Henderson, to Junior Ranger Day at the Alan Bible Visitor Center at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Saturday, April 27. Looking on as McMartin explains how to become junior rangers is recently retired superintendent Lizette Richardson, who volunteered to help out.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Lynn Neufeld, center, lead ranger at the Alan Bible Visitor Center at Lake Mead National Recreation Center, congratulates Camille Smith, left, who was celebrating her 10th birthday, and Gavin Smith after they were sworn in as junior rangers during Junior Ranger Day at the park on Saturday, April 27. The siblings, who are traveling across country studying science and history with their family, have more than 35 junior rangers badges each.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Six-year-old twins Alexander, left, and Nicholas Pearson of Las Vegas visited an archaelogy display and with Mojave Max during Junior Ranger Day on Saturday, April 27, at the Alan Bible Visitor Center at Lake Mead National Recreation Area. Alexander was busy filling out his paperwork to become a junior ranger while Nicholas was happy to show off his Mojave Max toy.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Ranger Todd Austin, a K-9 law enforcement officer at Lake Mead National Recreation Area, demonstrates how his dog Bruno is rewarded with his toy after finding the scene of drugs during Junior Ranger Day activities at the Alan Bible Visitor Center at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Saturday, April 27.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Aries Denning, 11, a Webelo 2 with Pack 850 of Las Vegas, Scouts of America, learns how to clean and sort seeds with Linda Ramirez of Song Dog Nursery during Junior Ranger Day at the Alan Bible Visitor Center at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Saturday, April 27.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Ranger Julianne Renner, left, demonstrates outdoor cooking equipment during Junior Ranger Day at the Alan Bible Visitor Center at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Saturday, April 27. Looking on are, from left, Haley Carrigg of Las Vegas, Julia Linch of Henderson, Trajani Wells of Las Vegas and Jennifer Linch of Henderson.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Judy Andrews of Boulder City, who has been volunteering at Lake Mead National Recreation Center, visits with Mojave Max during Junior Ranger Day at the Alan Bible Visitor Center on Saturday, April 27.

