Seen on Scene: At Country Store

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Volunteer Ursula Stelzner mans the baskets in the jewelry department at Grace Community Church's annual Country Store fundraiser Friday, Oct. 18.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Customers peruse the furniture for sale at the 72nd annual Country Store fundraiser put on by Grace Community Church Friday, Oct. 18, and Saturday, Oct 19.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Jimbo Zinn looks through pieces of art done by the late Eleanor Beckert at the annual Country Store on Friday, Oct. 18, during the fundraiser put on by Grace Community Church. Beckert’s family donated a lot of her art collection to the sale.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Helping keep the bakery and cafe running smoothly during Grace Community Church’s annual Country Store on Friday, Oct. 18, were, from left, Lois Bush, bakery chairman; Sheryl Mayes, Olivia Dudek and Floyd Lindeberg.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) David Graham, pastor of Grace Community Church, was on hand to help inspect packages and keep operations of the annual Country Store running smoothly on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.

