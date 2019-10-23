59°F
Community

Seen on Scene: At Country Store

By Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
October 23, 2019 - 4:09 pm
 

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Volunteer Ursula Stelzner mans the baskets in the jewelry department at Grace Community Church’s annual Country Store fundraiser Friday.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Customers peruse the furniture for sale at the 72nd annual Country Store fundraiser put on by Grace Community Church Friday, Oct. 18, and Saturday, Oct 19.

Jimbo Zinn looks through pieces of art done by the late Eleanor Beckert at the annual Country Store on Friday, Oct. 18, during thefundraiser put on by Grace Community Church. Beckert’s family donated a lot of her art collection to the sale.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

David Graham, pastor of Grace Community Church, was on hand to help inspect packages and keep operations of the annual Country Store running as planned on Friday, Oct. 18.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Helping keep the bakery and cafe running smoothly during Grace Community Church’s annual Country Store on Friday, Oct. 18, from left, Lois Bush, bakery chairman; Sheryl Mayes, Olivia Dudek and Floyd Lindeberg.

By Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor

Boulder City Review

The Hallam family came to last year's annual Trunk or Treat event put on by the Boulder City Ch ...
Treats, contests highlight holiday celebration
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

This weekend, Veterans’ Memorial Park will be filled with ghosts, goblins and emblems of Halloween for the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce’s annual Trunk or Treat celebration.

The Boulder City Library Board of Trustees is holding a party at 6 p.m. Sept. 18 to celebrate p ...
Community Briefs, Oct. 24
By Boulder City Review

Community club to learn about St. Jude’s

(Patti Diamond) Marshmallows coated in sugar or candy melts and decorated to look like monsters ...
Monster kabobs make fun Halloween treats
By Patti Diamond Boulder City Review

You know what’s better than a bunch of marshmallow monsters? A bunch of marshmallow monsters on a stick. Because everything is better on a stick.

Senior Center, Oct. 24
By Boulder City Review

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Grace Community Church's 72nd annual Country Store ...
‘Massive’ sale planned for annual Country Store
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Grace Community Church’s long-standing fundraiser in Boulder City is happening this week and will have more items for sale than ever before.

(Patti Diamond) You can amp up the volume on pumpkin spice whoopie pies by flavoring the creamy ...
Spice up your life: Four ways to make whoopie
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Nestled snugly between “barbecued-flavored-everything-time” and “peppermint-flavored-everything-time” we have my personal favorite: “pumpkin-spice-flavored-everything-time.” This week I have a wonderful dessert overflowing with the nectar of the pumpkin spice gods.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Austen Brown was presented with an InstaPot by Sama ...
Numero Uno
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Austen Brown’s green chili enchiladas

(Boulder City Animal Shelter) The Boulder City Animal Shelter is home to many kittens in need o ...
Community Briefs, Oct. 17
By Boulder City Review

Republican women to hear secretary of state

Senior Center, Oct. 17
By Boulder City Review

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at seniorcenterbouldercity.org.