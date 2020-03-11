59°F
Community

Seen on Scene: At Cops, K-9s and Coffee

By Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
March 11, 2020 - 3:44 pm
 

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Dasia Cobb pets Odie during Cops, K-9s and Coffee at the Boulder Dam Credit Union on Friday, March 6. Cobb said it was the first time she petted a horse. She works at the credit union in card services.

Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Jackson Mack pets Star, a horse with the Boulder City Police Department Mounted Unit, at Cops, K-9s and Coffee on Friday.

Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Everett Ubbens pets Odie, a horse with the Boulder City Police Department Mounted Unit, during Cops, K-9s and Coffee on Friday, March 6, at the Boulder Dam Credit Union.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Boulder City Police officer Alan Nutzman brought his K-9 partner, Luna, to Cops, K-9s and Coffee at the Boulder Dam Credit Union. Nutzman spoke about his work and demonstrated basic commands with Luna.

Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Todd Austin, right, a K-9 officer with the National Park Service, introduced his new partner, Mach, to Fred and Johanna Eltrick of Boulder City at Friday’s, March 6, Cops, K-9s and Coffee event at Boulder Dam Credit Union. Austin said Mach, named for his speed, is a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois that just finished training.

Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Chris Shannon, left, and Jamie Rzepecki of Boulder Dam Credit Union made sure there was plenty of coffee and cinnamon rolls for those attending Friday’s, March 6, Cops, K-9s and Coffee event at the financial institution.

By Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor

Boulder City Review

