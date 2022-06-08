103°F
Community

Seen on Scene: At Bow Wow Bingo

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
June 8, 2022 - 4:00 pm
 
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) The Patio at Chilly Jilly’z was filled June 2 as people came out for Bow Wow Bingo to help raise funds for See Spot Run, the nonprofit organization that operates the dog park at Veterans’ Memorial Park.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Montana Saari, left, brought her dog Diva, to Bow Wow Bingo on June 2 and was joined by her friend Susan Stark. The event raised funds for See Spot Run, the nonprofit organization that operates the dog park at Veterans’ Memorial Park.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Y-Town Custom Construction, owned by Brian Williams, was one of the main sponsors of See Spot Run’s Bow Wow Bingo fundraiser held Thursday, June 2, 2022, at The Patio at Chilly Jilly’z. His wife Cyndy Anderson joined him during the evening’s festivities.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Maureen Avery brought in a donation for Emergency Aid of Boulder City during See Spot Run’s Bow Wow Bingo fundraiser June 2 at The Patio at Chilly Jilly’z.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Ready to play bingo during See Spot Run’s Bow Wow Bingo fundraiser at The Patio at Chilly Jilly’z on June 2 were Kelly O’Shaughnessy, left, and Margaret Pittinger.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) All set for an evening of dinner and bingo to help raise funds for See Spot Run were Jame Moore and Sonia Mongili, who brought her dog, Benjamin, to the festivities Thursday, June 2, 2022, at The Patio at Chilly Jilly’z.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Peggy Iafrate tried to improve her chances of winning a raffle prize by getting a handful of tickets during See Spot Run’s Bow Wow Bingo fundraiser June 2 at The Patio at Chilly Jilly’z.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

The Patio at Chilly Jilly’z was filled June 2 as people came out for Bow Wow Bingo to help raise funds for See Spot Run, the nonprofit organization that operates the nonprofit dog park at Veterans’ Memorial Park.

Montana Saari, left, brought her dog Diva, to Bow Wow Bingo on June 2 and was joined by her friend Susan Stark. The event raised funds for See Spot Run, the nonprofit organization that operates the dog park at Veterans’ Memorial Park.

Y-Town Custom Construction, owned by Brian Williams, was one of the main sponsors of See Spot Run’s Bow Wow Bingo fundraiser held at The Patio at Chilly Jilly’z. His wife, Cyndy Anderson, joined him during the evening’s festivities.

Maureen Avery, right, brought in a donation for Emergency Aid of Boulder City during See Spot Run’s Bow Wow Bingo fundraiser

Ready to play bingo during See Spot Run’s Bow Wow Bingo fundraiser at The Patio at Chilly Jilly’z on June 2 were Kelly O’Shaughnessy, left, and Margaret Pittinger.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

All set for an evening of dinner and bingo to help raise funds for See Spot Run were Jame Moore and Sonia Mongili, who brough her dog, Benjamin, to the festivities June 2 at The Patio at Chilly Jilly’z.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Peggy Iafrate tried to improve her chances of winning a raffle prize by getting a handful of tickets during See Spot Run’s Bow Wow Bingo fundraiser June 2 at The Patio at Chilly Jilly’z.

