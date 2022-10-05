70°F
Seen on Scene: At Art in the Park

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
October 5, 2022 - 3:39 pm
 
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Among those working in the beer booth to help raise funds for Boulder City Hospital on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, during Art in the Park were, Sue Manteris, seated, and Cyndy Anderson.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Brinley Reynolds, 5, of Henderson sits patiently as America Camarillo paints butterfly wings on her face during Art in the Park on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Eric Calvillo, this year’s featured artist at Art in the Park, was commissioned to create “Maravilla” for the Boulder City Hospital Foundation. He showcased his work in Wilbur Square Park during the two-day event, Oct. 1 and 2, 2022, a fundraiser for the nonprofit hospital.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Volunteering to help sell Art in the Park souvenirs to raise funds for Boulder City Hospital on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, were, from left, Alexa Schlichenmayer, Dimitri Bibikos, Leigh Bohn and Chase Neilson.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Colorado Street in downtown Boulder City was filled with people as they check out various food vendors during Art in the Park on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

Brinley Reynolds, 5, of Henderson sits patiently as America Camarillo paints butterfly wings on her face during Art in the Park on Saturday.

Among those working in the beer booth to help raise funds for Boulder City Hospital on Saturday during Art in the Park were, Sue Manteris, seated, and Cyndy Anderson.

Volunteering to help sell Art in the Park souvenirs to raise funds for Boulder City Hospital on Saturday were, from left, Alexa Schlichenmayer, Dimitri Bibikos, Leigh Bohn and Chase Neilson.

Eric Calvillo, this year’s featured artist at Art in the Park, was commissioned to create “Maravilla” for the Boulder City Hospital Foundation. He showcased his work in Wilbur Square Park during the two-day event, a fundraiser for the nonprofit hospital, Saturday and Sunday.

Colorado Street in downtown Boulder City was filled with people as they checked out various food vendors during Art in the Park on Saturday.

