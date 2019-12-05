52°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Community

Second-grader’s candy cane cookies win second place

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
December 4, 2019 - 4:00 pm
 

Noah Whitney, a second grader at Grace Christian Academy, won second place in the Boulder City Review’s third annual Christmas Cookie and Candy Contest with his classic candy cane cookies.

This was the first time Noah made the cookies and the first time he entered a cooking contest.

He said he and his mom were thinking about what type of cookie to enter and landed on the candy canes.

“Red is my favorite color,” said the 7-year-old.

Not only do the cookies resemble the confection they are named after, they have a minty taste.

Noah said they kept smelling the dough to make sure it wasn’t too minty when they were adding the peppermint extract.

In a letter attached to his entry, his mom, Rose Whitney, wrote that they “enjoyed an evening of rolling dough and waking up the next day with red-colored hands.”

“He told me he loves these cookies. I think we have a new tradition: making candy cane cookies,” she wrote.

Noah said he enjoys baking with his mom and grilling with his dad, Chad Whitney. Cookies are his favorite thing to bake, but he also has made cupcakes and banana bread.

“Banana bread was the first thing I baked. It tasted so good it was mind-blowing,” he said.

When not baking or at school, Noah said he likes to play games such as Pokémon and Chutes and Ladders.

Though the Whitneys currently live in Boulder City, the family will be moving to Oklahoma in the near future.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Classic Candy Cane Cookies

1 cup butter

½ cup sugar

½ cup confectioners’ sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla

½ teaspoon peppermint extract (amount can be to preference)

2½ cups flour

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon red food coloring

Cream butter, sugar and confectioners’ sugar.

Beat in egg, vanilla and peppermint.

Combine flour and salt and stir into creamed mixture.

Chill dough for 30 minutes to an hour.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees and grease cookie sheets.

Divide dough into halves. Color one half with red food coloring.

Roll small amounts of dough into 2-inch long pieces. Roll them together in a twisted rope and curve the end like a cane.

Bake for 10 to 12 minutes.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Kristy Gildner, holding her 3-year-old daughter, Da ...
Family recipe wins first place in cookie contest
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

The holiday season just wouldn’t be complete for Kristy Gildner and her family if she didn’t make pecan balls.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Olivia Hull took home first and second place in the 2 ...
Hull shows love through confections
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Olivia Hull swept the candy category in this year’s Boulder City Review Christmas Cookie and Candy Contest.

(Mike Pacini) The house at 653 Arroyo Way features a variety of lights and decorations includin ...
Boulder’s Best: Dam great holiday light displays
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

With the holiday season arriving in Boulder City, so have the Christmas light displays. To help navigate through them, the Boulder City Review is compiling a list of great ones to see. Some are included in today’s paper, and others will be included in future issues.

Mike Pacini, chairman of Santa's Electric Night Parade, dressed for the occasion at the 2018 pa ...
2019 Holiday Events
By Boulder City Review

DEC. 5, LUMINARIA AND LAS POSADAS:

(Patti Diamond) A variety of sweet and savory fillings can be rolled into puff pastry and turne ...
Puff pastry palmiers provide plenty of possibilities
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Puff pastry is a freezer staple year-round, but I find myself using it constantly during holiday season. It’s ease is matched only by its versatility.

(Scott Meyer) Members of Boy Scout Troop 7 of Boulder City participated in a clean-up event at ...
Scout troop marks 70 years
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Seventy is a magic number for Boy Scout Troop 7 this year.

(Harmony Handbell Choir) A free Christmas concert will be presented at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, b ...
Community Briefs, Dec. 5
By Boulder City Review

Handbell choir sets free concert

Senior Center of Boulder City
Senior Center, Dec. 5
By Boulder City Review

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.