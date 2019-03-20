Scouts earn train badges

(Nevada State Railroad Museum) Rowland Fogarty, right, a retired Union Pacific engineer, discussed railroading careers with Scouts on Saturday, March 16, 2019, as they visited the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Boulder City to learn about railroading and earn a merit badge.

A hands-on lesson about railroads was presented Saturday to 60 Boy Scouts, their leaders and parents at the Neavada State Railroad Museum in Boulder City.

The Scouts worked on obtaining railroading merit badges through lectures and videos that included information on the history of trains and railroad safety. Younger Scouts earned a special railroading patch. The day included demonstrations of railroad equipment and a train ride.

The program is offered to Scouts twice a year through the museum at 600 Yucca St. The next session will be held in October.

For more information about the program or the museum, call 702-486-5952.

The museum runs excursion trains each weekend throughout the year, with departures scheduled at 10 and 11:30 a.m., and 1 and 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 4-11 and free for children 3 and younger.