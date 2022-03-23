90°F
Community

Scout steps up to help

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
March 23, 2022 - 4:01 pm
 
(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) These steps at Whalen Field were designed and built by 17-year-old Connor Solberg for his Eagle Scout project.
(Connor Solberg) High school junior Connor Solberg of Boulder City created a set of stairs next to the maintenance shed at Whalen Field for his Eagle Scout project.

One of Boulder City’s own used a moment when he “ate dirt” to figure out what he wanted to do for the community through his Eagle Scout project.

Recently, Connor Solberg, 17, built and installed steps near the maintenance shed at Whalen Field.

“I was inspired to do it after I was walking there one time and fell down,” he said. “I ate dirt. I also hoped it would lessen the amount of dirt that goes into the maintenance shed.”

Solberg is a member of Troop 7 and has been in the Boy Scouts for seven years. He is also a longtime baseball player and has played for Boulder City High School.

Once he had the idea, Solberg said he created a 3D model on his computer and then contacted the city to get permission to build the steps. From there, he organized the volunteers and materials.

On Feb. 5, they built the steps from the bottom up, moved the dirt and added some decorative rocks to signal the drop-off.

“It was nice working with my hands … and getting the project organized,” said Solberg.

“Connor has been very dedicated to Scouting and baseball since I have had the privilege to know him,” said C.R. Borg, assistant scoutmaster for Troop 7. “It was great to see him conduct an Eagle project that not only consummated this portion of his journey in Scouting, but also helped support his other passion, baseball. Connor did an excellent job of completing a project that will benefit not only city employees, but also existing and future baseball players for Boulder City High School.”

Parks and Recreation Director Roger Hall said the city was blessed to have young people like Solberg.

“Boulder City is fortunate to have youth like Connor who look for ways to make our community better,” he said. “This project will help the hundreds of people who use Whalen Field every year. We’ve been the fortunate recipient of many Eagle Scout projects that are beneficial to our residents and visitors over the years.”

Solberg is a junior at Nevada State High School. He attended Boulder City High School for ninth and 10th grades.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

