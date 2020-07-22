84°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

Satisfy rib cravings on budget

By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime
July 22, 2020 - 4:07 pm
 

Do you love ribs? Who doesn’t? (Sorry to all my vegetarians. Look away.) Although ribs are already quite inexpensive, did you know there are cuts of pork, similar to ribs, that are even cheaper? I’m talking about riblets and rib tips. Perhaps you’ve seen them in the meat department of your grocery store but weren’t sure what to do with them. If you like ribs, and being frugal and fabulous, these cuts of pork should be on your radar.

What are riblets and rib tips? This can be confusing because the terms are often used interchangeably. But technically, they’re both scraps left from trimming ribs.

St. Louis-style ribs are trimmed to be straight, flat and rectangular for even cooking and beautiful presentation. Rib tips (aka riblets) are the boneless strip of meaty rib ends or tips that are trimmed off the bottom of the ribs. They taste like pork belly but with cartilage. Sometimes the top of the rib bones (close to the spine) are curved and when those pieces are trimmed, they’re called riblets. Both cuts are delicious, easy to cook and much less expensive than ribs.

Not to be confused, there is another cut called “riblets” that’s made by cutting a rack of St. Louis-style ribs in half, running the length of the ribs to produce two thin slabs. These are often served as appetizers.

Back to the riblets I’m talking about.

You can find riblets precut in the supermarket but there’s an even more economical way to get them. You can purchase a full slab of ribs (less expensive than the St. Louis cut because the butcher didn’t have to trim them) and trim them yourself. You pay less per pound for your ribs and get the riblets as a bonus.

For this recipe I’m using the rib tips. Just like ribs, the best way to cook them is low and slow. It takes time but I find a two-step cooking process yields consistent, melt-in-your-mouth riblets. First, they braise in the oven. This step cooks off a lot of the fat that can easily be discarded. Second, they finish on the grill or under the broiler to caramelize the sauce and make them gloriously sticky.

What goes well with riblets? We like sweet potato fries and coleslaw. But all the usual barbecue accompaniments such as cornbread, baked beans, corn on the cob, macaroni and cheese, and Hawaiian rolls are wonderful.

When you serve these riblets, people will know they’re delicious, but never guess they’re so inexpensive. Just be sure to have lots of napkins and don’t wear white. Bon appétit.

GLAZED RIBLETS

Yield: 6 to 8 servings

Time: 4 hours

What you’ll need:

3½ to 4 pounds riblets

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

¼ cup water

Dry rub and barbecue sauce (use your favorites or recipes below)

Preheat oven to 250 F. Season riblets with salt and pepper or dry rub of choice. Place in a shallow baking pan (one with sides because they get drippy). Add vinegar and Worcestershire to ¼ cup water and add to pan. Cover tightly with aluminum foil and braise in the oven for three hours.

After checking for falling-off-the-bone tenderness, remove the riblets to another pan and either broil or barbecue.

To broil, preheat your oven broiler with rack in the upper third of the oven. Baste riblets with barbecue sauce and brown, turning and basting until you’re drooling.

To barbecue, prepare your grill for indirect heat. Place the riblets over indirect heat and baste with sauce. Turn often and repeat until the riblets are sticky, glazed and irresistible.

Easy dry rub: Combine 3 tablespoons brown sugar, 1 tablespoon paprika, ½ tablespoon kosher salt, 1 teaspoon ground black pepper, 1 teaspoon garlic powder. Customize this to your heart’s content.

Easy barbecue sauce: Combine 3 tablespoons brown sugar, 2 teaspoons paprika, 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar, 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce, 1 tablespoon yellow mustard and ½ cup ketchup.

Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is a recipe developer and food writer of the website “Divas On A Dime – Where Frugal, Meets Fabulous!” Visit Patti at www.divasonadime.com and join the conversation on Facebook at DivasOnADimeDotCom. Email Patti at divapatti@divasonadime.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
New laws protect funding for student veterans
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

Much has been written in recent months about financial relief for individuals, families and businesses affected by the COVID-19 virus. Almost lost in the shuffle were college students attending classes under the GI Bill and who, among other things, had been receiving government subsidies toward housing. Recent legislation has corrected that oversight.

 
Siblings reunite for fun day
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Several siblings living in separate foster homes were recently able to reunite and spend time together at a nearby water park.

(Patti Diamond) In about 15 minutes, you can make a quick pickled onion that adds zing to pract ...
Quickly pickled onions add potent punch
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

How about a recipe that’s embarrassingly easy to prepare, is ready in minutes, costs next to nothing and can add amazing flavor to many of your favorite meals? Are you with me? I’m talking about homemade quick pickled onions. There’s something very satisfying about making personalized condiments. Once you start making these, your fridge will never be the same. You’ll always have a jar of pickled onions waiting to add a bright zing of acid to enhance your every meal.

Nevada Historical Society) The dry mining process to extract gold from quartzite at the stamp m ...
‘Delamar Dust’ cast pallor over mining town
By Dave Maxwell Nevada’s Yesteryear

Nothing remains to be seen of a plague that once was an indiscriminate killer of one particular Nevada mining community, but you can find it when you go in search of the state’s yesteryear.

(Patti Diamond) Pico de gallo gives bland, boring tuna a spicy Latin flair. When stacked with a ...
Latin flavors spice up tuna
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

I know what you’re thinking. Canned tuna isn’t the coolest or trendiest ingredient around. You might even say it’s boring. But go to your pantry — I’ll wait — I bet you have a can or two hanging out, waiting to be appreciated. Your can of tuna asked me to tell you it’s time to spice up your relationship. You need to create something other than sandwiches together. And lastly, to tell you that tuna isn’t boring, it’s you that’s boring. Ouch. Sorry to break the news to you.

Dam Short Film Festival Brooke Everson's entry to this year's Dam Short Film Festival poster co ...
Area’s history inspires winning poster
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Brooke Everson’s decision to enter her first contest paid off as her design highlighting Hoover Dam, the Mike O’Callaghan-Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge and the art of filmmaking was chosen as winner of the second Dam Short Film Festival poster contest.

This year's Damboree pancake breakfast, put on the Rotary Club of Boulder City, will be a drive ...
Holiday pancake breakfast tradition continues
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The Rotary Club of Boulder City’s annual Damboree pancake breakfast is still a go for Saturday, albeit with a few changes.

(Patti Diamond) A sweet and tangy dip along with colorful fruit creates a patriotic platter for ...
Patriotic platter sure to please all
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Saturday is Independence Day. Let’s celebrate with a red, white and beautiful fresh fruit, crispy cracker and sweet fluffy dip platter sure to please everyone at your table.