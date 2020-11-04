71°F
Santa Express experience to debut

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
November 4, 2020 - 3:19 pm
 

The Nevada Southern Railway has created a new holiday experience for visitors that follows the COVID-19 guidelines.

The Boulder City Santa Express is a 45-minute train ride, followed by about the same amount of time in Santa’s Train Yard.

“Because of the COVID-19 restrictions, we can’t have as many people on the trains. … We didn’t think we could do the usual Pajama Train experience,” said Scott Dam, president of Friends of the Nevada Southern Railway.

Currently, only 250 people are allowed at the museum, 601 Yucca St., and the trains have to run at 50 percent capacity, according to Dam.

To accommodate those restrictions, the Nevada Southern Railway decided to have a train ride with limited seating, followed by time in the newly created outdoor Santa’s Train Yard where visitors can interact with Santa Claus and his elves and have some opportunities for photos. They will also be able to enjoy hot chocolate and cookies there.

The Boulder City Santa Express begins Nov. 27.

Dam said the rides will be on the eight Fridays and Saturdays before Christmas as well as the Monday and Tuesday before, Dec. 21-22. The trains depart at 5, 6, 7:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday , Nov. 6, and Dam said he expects them to sell out quickly.

“Don’t wait until December to get your tickets,” he said.

Tickets start at $35. First-class tickets, which includes a gift bag and access to a tent at the rail yard where they will be served hot chocolate and cookies, are $50 for children and $55 for adults.

Dam said people will be able to reserve a seat in a zone through the website. Then they will need to call to get specific seats. The dining car can also be reserved for a single large group of people.

Tickets, as well as more information, are available at www.NevadaSouthern.com.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

