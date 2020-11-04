71°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Community

Rotary grants help teachers adapt lessons

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
November 4, 2020 - 3:21 pm
 

Local teachers were able to purchase computer programs, digital equipment and prizes to help their students embrace online learning thanks to the Rotary Club of Boulder City’s annual mini-grant program.

Each year the club awards up to $7,000 to help local educators purchase resources for their classrooms. This year’s grants helped 10 teachers who were trying to be creative with distance learning.

“I am very grateful for the generous contribution that the Rotary club has provided. … The funds have been used for enhanced technology, books for students’ personal use, as well as (a) digital curriculum,” said Mitchell Elementary School teacher Liesel Morris, who has self-contained special education classroom.

She said the equipment has boosted her students’ engagement and enriched the classroom experience.

Garrett Junior High School teacher Amy Doyle also has a self-contained special education class where she teaches students who are all on different educational levels. She applied for a $270 grant to buy a curriculum and camera so she could individualize her students’ lessons and be more interactive with them.

“The document camera allows me to show an actual worksheet and working out problems by hand,” she said. “Sometimes ‘showing’ the work on a computer-made assignment is hard to teach the full concept. I can even record the steps to attach the video to their Google classroom for reference later if they forget. The Rotary has been a true blessing to me during this new way of teaching.”

Teaching art classes online can be difficult since it’s a hands-on subject, according to Garrett art teacher Heather Dakus, who received a $499 grant to purchase access to online resources to help reach her students in a more tangible and less frustrating way.

“We have the opportunity to access from The Art of Education University a vast curriculum called FLEX Curriculum,” she said. “I have personally tried its modern, flexible platform, several projects and program support. Having the ability to utilize all their vetted and tested resources would change our art students’ experience this year from one of potential frustration to accomplishment.”

Boulder City High School U.S. history teacher Angela Wallace had already “hit the limit” for what she could personally spend on creating a distance education classroom. So she applied for a $108 grant to pay for classtools.net to help her students interact with each other and history.

“With the shortages that are occurring throughout the district, the Boulder City Rotary Club is being exceptionally supportive. … I cannot thank them enough for their help,” she said.

The program allows students to manipulate historical information in an interactive format.

“Timelines can be created by inserting and submitting data,” she said. “The timeline can then be viewed as signs on a path that a car passes. Another timeline adjusts itself as dates are entered and then a visual can be uploaded behind it. Items on the timeline can change colors and be moved as necessary to create additional items or sort them into visual categories.”

Additionally, students can individualize a time period, like World War I, and create characters, enemies, friends and neutral powers in it.

“After doing class assignments and their own research, they create conversations between the people listed,” she said. “It is an excellent way to help students retain the curriculum as well as putting into context and understanding how and why the parties were in conflict.”

Mitchell Elementary School teacher Carrie Herring said she and two other kindergarten teachers used their grant money to buy books to give out to students every month as well as a book bag and stuffed animal to provide incentives for reading.

“With online learning this year, this is even more crucial,” she said. “During a normal school year, students attend library class on a weekly basis and it is during this time that they can check out books, but this is not happening due to the school closures. With this money, every month we will be able to buy each student a new book to keep, thus creating their very own personal library. The book buddy will be an added fun incentive to encourage reading.”

Boulder City High School counselor Debbie Cattoir said staff received a $499 grant to purchase gift cards from community eateries to use as prizes for guidance meetings with students.

Club President George Rosenbaum said the club been giving out these grants for seven years and may offer a second round of them in the spring due to the pandemic.

“Our club does a lot of educational grants. … We put our money in the community … but we focus it on education,” he said.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Patti Diamond) Making a big batch of hearty Bolognese sauce, and then freezing it in meal-size ...
Hearty sauce a gift you give yourself
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Well folks, the season of giving is upon us. So, I’m suggesting you begin by giving yourself a gift. Prepping meals ahead and storing them in your freezer is an excellent way to relieve some holiday stress and that’s a gift we deserve.

Friends of the Nevada Southern Railway To comply with COVID-19 restrictions, the Friends of the ...
Santa Express experience to debut
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The Nevada Southern Railway has created a new holiday experience for visitors that follows the COVID-19 guidelines.

 
Seen on Scene: At Trunk or Treat
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

(Patti Diamond) Pressing plastic bugs into the tops of warm sugar cookies leaves creepy impress ...
Easy changes for Halloween won’t ‘bug’ you
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

When you consider that Halloween usually consists of people wandering about outdoors wearing masks, this year might be less different than we anticipate. However, since conventional trick or treating isn’t on the agenda, here are some ideas to make the most of the “quarantine-o-ween.”

Tags with information about the needs of local children and seniors adorn the Angel Tree that w ...
Angel Tree anticipates great need
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

The Angel Tree committee of Emergency Aid of Boulder City is preparing for the possibility of unprecedented needs during the coming holiday season.

(Lakeview Terrace of Boulder City) Nick Thor, left, stopped by Lakeview Terrace of Boulder City ...
Pen pals get special delivery
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Edna Komada and George Hammer received a message by special delivery earlier this month.

Harper Risalvato, left, and her sister Olivia, pet a dog named Teddy at the 2019 Trunk or Treat ...
Modified Trunk or Treat set for Saturday
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The 2020 Trunk of Treat event will be a drive-thru affair in Veterans’ Memorial Park with children and their parents staying in their vehicles.

(Mike Pacini) The Pacini home, 653 Arrayo Way, is all decked out for Halloween with a graveyard ...
Boulder’s Best: Spirited Halloween decor
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Even though many things have been canceled due to COVID-19, the Halloween holiday is not one of them. Several familiar events will take on an unfamiliar feel this year.

(Patti Diamond) Attach candy eyeballs to cookies made of chow mein noodles and melted chocolate ...
Halloween cookie so easy to make it’s scary
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Oh, the crisp night air, the warm apple cider, the pumpkins. Don’t you just love this time of year? For most families Halloween means the first big festivity of the holiday season. While all the kiddies love the creepy, spooky side of this holiday, I’m all about the food. You, too?