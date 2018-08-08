Rooting for Veterans

Bill Dolan Representatives from the Disabled American Veterans, Black Mountain Chapter 12, from left, Mike Salomonson, commander; Delvin Bourn, senior vice commander; Bill Dolan, past department commander; and Redell Samuel, Department of Nevada commander; came to the A&W on Boulder City Parkway on Monday, Aug. 6, to help mark National Root Beer Float Day. The restaurant gave away free root beer floats while accepting donations for Disabled American Veterans. In 2017, volunteers in Southern Nevada gave 21,648 hours of service to the organization, transporting 4,762 veterans to medical appointments.