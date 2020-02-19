55°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Community

River exploration mistaken for invasion

By Dave Maxwell Nevada’s Yesteryear
February 19, 2020 - 2:59 pm
 

A case of mistaken identity caused a great deal of concern among the early Mormon settlers in the Nevada Territory in March 1858.

High political tensions between the Mormon settlers in the Southwest and the federal government at the time were of particular strain. So when Jacob Hamblin, a Mormon scout and missionary out on a hunting expedition, spotted a Yankee gunboat near the present day site of Hoover Dam on the Colorado River he was doubly concerned. He speculated this might be the forerunner of a federal troop invasion.

The strange craft did have soldiers aboard and sported a 4-pound howitzer to boot.

Rumors had been circulating among the local Indians of “Americats” on the river.

Hamblin raced back to the tiny Mormon settlement at Las Vegas and told them all to return to safety in Utah, and so the mission there was abandoned, in part for that reason along with continued troubles from the local Indians.

What Hamblin did not know was that the Yankee paddle wheeler was not an armed gunboat, but rather an expedition sent by the United States Corps of Topographical Engineers, commanded by Lt. Joseph C. Ives and the good ship Explorer. Its main function was to see how far up the Colorado was completely navigable? In other words, a purely scientific expedition.

Steamboats had been traveling up and down long sections the Colorado carrying immigrants, miners, mail and supplies for about five years, but this one was somewhat different.

The Explorer was manned by Ives, a few soldiers and crew. But the Explorer was not really a “good ship.” As one historian wrote, it was rather “a monumental piece of red tape and folly.”

Built by Ives and tested on the placid waters of the Delaware River back East, then disassembled, shipped to the Isthmus of Panama, hauled overland to the Pacific, reassembled and sailed up to the Gulf of California, to the mouth of the Colorado and on up to Fort Yuma in Arizona.

Ives and his party of scientists had numerous problems with the Explorer. It wasn’t really made to handle the rough, turbulent waters of the Colorado, was continually running aground on sand bars and rocks as well as in need of constant repairs.

Finally, after a long, exhausting journey, the expedition made its way some 550 miles above Fort Yuma to Black Canyon, site of present day Hoover Dam and a little beyond. This is when Hamblin saw the Explorer working its way up river. Ives also saw Hamblin on shore, but Hamblin then mistook what the Explorer was doing on the river. No hostile intent at all.

Soon the Explorer crashed again on the rocks, threw three men overboard, jammed the boiler and tore loose the wheelhouse. It would be three months before it could sail again.

Eventually, the Explorer was used for hauling freight and supplies for the Army. It was based out of Fort Yuma for many years.

Ives, even though New York born, joined the Confederate Army during the Civil War. He served in several engineering capacities and was finally appointed aide-de-camp with the rank of colonel to Confederate States of America President Jefferson Davis from 1863 to 1865. After the war he settled in New York City, where he died Nov. 12, 1868, at the age of 38.

(Adapted from a story by Harold’s Club and Ives family papers, Georgetown University, Washington, D.C.)

Dave Maxwell is a Nevada news reporter with over 35 years in print and broadcast journalism, and greatly interested in early Nevada history. He can be reached at maxwellhe@yahoo.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Sara Carroll) Sara Carroll relaxes at home with a few of the dogs she has adopted from Boulder ...
Power of paws-itivity: Pets enrich seniors’ lives
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

If you ever had any doubt about how much Nancy and Don Carlyle love their dog, Molly, all you have to do is drive by their house in Boulder City. On the front porch is a big sign with Molly’s picture that declares this is her home.

(Patti Diamond) Canned beans simplify preparation of red beans and rice, a classic Creole dish ...
Big Easy classic easy to prepare
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

It’s no surprise that red beans and rice is one of the dishes most strongly associated with the enchanting city of New Orleans, also known as The Big Easy. It’s delicious, nutritious, easy to prepare and very inexpensive.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Marcos Caro, left, is given an award at the Jan. 28 ...
Man’s work leads to life-saving effort
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

When Marcos Caro took a service call at a home in Boulder City, he didn’t know the day would end with him saving a woman and her dog from a house fire.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) The Rev. Michael Eaton is the new pastor at Boulder ...
New religious leaders put faith in community
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Despite belonging to different faiths, two of Boulder City’s newest pastors have some things in common. They both answered the call to ministry later in life and they both want to invest in the local community.

(Norma Vally) Old window frames can be repurposed into wall or garden accents, especially when ...
Upcycling reduces material use, landfill waste
By Norma Vally Home Matters

As BCWastefree.com reminds us, “We’re doing our part. Are you?” Thankfully, our local sanitation company offers residential recycling, but what else can we do to help keep millions of pounds of waste out of our landfills? While recycling is one effective solution, it isn’t the only option. Upcycling is an increasingly popular, fun and creative way to repurpose and refurbish trash or found objects (objet trouvé).

(Patti Diamond) Homemade peanut butter cups are quick and easy to make, and are an ideal treat ...
Treat your sweetheart with quick confection
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Tomorrow is Valentine’s Day. Love is in the air and so is the ambrosial fragrance of chocolate. Here’s a great inexpensive, last-minute indulgence to share (or not?). I must warn you: These chocolate candies are dangerously easy to make. So, I’ll apologize to your Spanx in advance.

(Boulder City Animal Shelter) Miss Sophie came to the shelter when her human owner passed away. ...
Community Briefs, Feb. 13
By Boulder City Review

Nevada 2-1-1 topic for retirees

(Patti Diamond) If you can make whipped cream and bake cookies, you have the necessary skills t ...
Make macarons for your valentine
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Next Friday is Valentine’s Day. Any day we spoil our sweethearts with sweet treats is a great day in my world. One of the most Instagram-worthy, special occasion cookies is the French macaron.

(Boulder City Animal Shelter) Seven-year-old Gypsy is a small heeler mix that is spayed, vaccin ...
Community Briefs, Feb. 6
By Boulder City Review

Anew will meet at Homestead