Ringing in sounds of the season
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review
About 100 people filled the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Gym for the 28th Las Vegas Twelfth Night Handbell Festival Concert under the direction of conductor Jason Krug. The hour-long concert featured many holiday favorites as well as original pieces. More than 60 handbell performers from Nevada, California and Arizona came together for the concert, which was hosted by Harmony Handbells and Boulder City United Methodist Church.