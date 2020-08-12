87°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

Recipe yields perfectly cooked chicken breast

By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime
August 12, 2020 - 3:27 pm
 

“What is there to eat?” That phrase plays on repeat in every household in the world. Today I’m sharing one of the handiest shortcuts to give you a great answer when the inevitable question is asked. Now you can say, “There’s chicken in the fridge, go make yourself something.”

I call this recipe “Every Week Chicken” because I make this chicken nearly every week for my family. And once you try this, you might do the same. Chicken breast can be troublesome because it’s so lean; it’s easy to overcook. You’ll find this recipe produces tender, juicy chicken every time.

This is the simplest recipe for oven-roasted chicken breast. It’s perfect for an easy dinner or to make in advance for meal prep all week long. Moist and flavorful, this is the chicken you want waiting in the fridge to expedite your dinner, stick in a salad, slam on a sandwich, participate in a pasta, put on a pizza. You get the idea.

This simple salt and pepper seasoning gives the chicken tons of flavor yet keeps it neutral enough to play well with other flavor profiles. As always, feel free to adjust to your personal preferences.

Sometimes it’s the simplest of recipes that become the most useful and loved. Enjoy.

EVERY WEEK CHICKEN

What you’ll need:

4 pounds boneless skinless chicken breast, about 6 breasts

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon fresh ground pepper

Olive oil or your choice of cooking spray

Here’s how:

Preheat oven to 375 F. For easy cleanup, line a baking sheet with parchment or foil. Brush the chicken with a little olive oil or give them a quick spray of cooking spray. Mix the salt and pepper in a small bowl and season both sides of the chicken breasts with the mixture then put them on the prepared baking sheet, uncovered. Place in oven and bake for 30 minutes.

Chicken should register 160 F (it will continue to cook when removed from heat). Remove chicken and let rest for 10 minutes before slicing.

This cooking time works on chicken breasts of nearly all sizes, from ¾ inch up to 1½ inches. If your chicken breast is thinner than ¾-inch thick, reduce cooking time to 25 minutes.

To store, place in a storage container. I prefer glass to plastic for this. Pour the accumulated pan juices over the chicken for flavor and to keep the chicken moist. Store in the fridge for as many as five days.

What do you do with all this chicken? Besides chicken salad, sandwiches and wraps, here are two fabulous ideas.

Barbecue Chicken French Bread Pizza: 1 loaf French bread, ¾ cup barbecue sauce, 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese, 1 cup shredded or diced cooked chicken, ¼ cup chopped red onion, 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro. Preheat oven to 400 F. Cut bread in half lengthwise. Spread ¼ cup barbecue sauce and sprinkle ½ cup cheese over each half of the bread. Divide chicken and onion between both. Top with remaining cheese and bake 15 minutes. Drizzle with remaining barbecue sauce and top with cilantro. Slice and serve.

Chicken Avocado Quesadillas: 4 flour tortillas, 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese, ¾ cup shredded or diced cooked chicken, 1 ripe avocado diced. Optional: ¼ cup sauce of choice (i.e., ranch, barbecue, teriyaki). Heat a skillet on medium heat. Place one tortilla in the bottom of the pan and sprinkle with half of the cheese, chicken and avocado; drizzle with sauce if using. Place a second tortilla on top and delicately squish with a spatula. Cook until the bottom is golden brown. Carefully flip the quesadilla over and heat until the other side is golden brown and the cheese is melted. Repeat with remaining ingredients. Yield: 2 quesadillas.

Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is a recipe developer and food writer of the website “Divas On A Dime – Where Frugal, Meets Fabulous!” Visit Patti at www.divasonadime.com and join the conversation on Facebook at DivasOnADimeDotCom. Email Patti at divapatti@divasonadime.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Norma Vally) Proper watering, fertilization and mowing practices can keep your lawn healthy du ...
Healthy lawns can weather summer temperatures
By Norma Vally Home Matters

When high winds meet temperatures exceeding 110 and UV indexes of 10-plus, the desert can feel like a big, sandy convection oven. While we can escape the blaze in our climate-controlled homes, businesses and cars, the great outdoors, well, ain’t so great. One of the places we see the ravages of these extreme weather conditions is in our lawns and yards.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Lucy Hammond, a student at Mitchell Elementary School, picked ...
Schools prepare for start of new year
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Schools in Boulder City are finalizing their distance learning plans and preparing their students and parents for online instruction as they get ready for the new year.

(Patti Diamond) With just a few ingredients, you can make this creamy ice cream at home, withou ...
Creamy ice cream easy to make at home
By Patti Diamond Boulder City Review

It’s fun to be a little decadent now and then, right? So, how does this sound? Cold, luscious, velvety, vanilla-infused ice cream. What? Vanilla not your favorite? Would you like indulgent chocolate ice cream? Perhaps sweet peach ice cream with raspberry swirl or creamy espresso with chocolate pieces that melt in your mouth? Intrigued?

Deborah Wall Besides pronghorns, mule deer can be seen at Sheldon National Wildlife Refuge.
Remote wildlife refuge offers beauty, diversity
By Deborah Wall Boulder City Review

If you are a wildlife photographer, aspire to become one or simply enjoy a very remote place “where the wild things are,” consider investing some of this long summer in a visit to Sheldon National Wildlife Refuge in extreme northwest Nevada.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Boulder City High School Principal Amy Wagner, left, ...
Class of 2020 finally gets graduation ceremony
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s Class of 2020 was finally able to celebrate graduation even though the commencement ceremony was different than ones in the past.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Parkway Boulder Beach in Lake Mead National Recreation Area ...
Best dam places to cool off during the pandemic
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

With Boulder City being in the middle of global pandemic and high summer temperatures, it can be difficult for residents to find a place to get out and cool down. To help them know what is open, the Boulder City Review has compiled a list of places to cool down, swim or just play in some refreshing water.

Patti Diamond The Honey Mustard Chicken salad is a summer family favorite, and the dressing dou ...
Simple savings on summer salads
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

It’s so stinkin’ hot! I barely want to eat, let alone heat up the house cooking something. So, we’ve been on a salad kick lately. One drawback to having salads is the cost can add up. Here are some tips to help you save some green while buying your greens.

Norma Vally Cleaning products help fight the spread of COVID-19.
Shining a (UV) light on sanitizing surfaces
By Norma Vally Boulder City Review

As COVID-19 persists in our lives, so too is the manner in which we’re combating it. Best practices for business cleaning and sanitizing during the pandemic are in place from CDC, FDA, EPA, and OSHA. Residentially, we should be upping our disinfecting game as well.