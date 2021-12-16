44°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Community

Pioneers welcomed Christmas with dance

By Dave Maxwell Nevada’s Yesteryear
December 15, 2021 - 4:15 pm
 
Dave Maxwell
Dave Maxwell

Country folk enjoy dancing. Maybe not ballroom dancing, but good ol’ fashion square dancing, folk dancing, etc., with a fiddle, accordion and a caller. They have for a long time. Maybe some line dancing, too, now and then. Dancing is part of the human makeup, with some of us being far better at it than others. Raise your hand where you fit in.

In the Southern Nevada mining community of Bunkerville in Nevada’s Yesteryear, Christmas time 1877 was approaching. Bunkerville had been settled by Mormons pioneers under the leadership of Edward Bunker. Bunker, with permission from Brigham Young, had moved his large polygamous family to the area earlier in the year.

It had been a rough year for most everyone. Various historians note the settlers had “no time for fun or recreation in the face of a serious effort for sheer survival.” However, the fall harvest had been good and it was decided a Christmas dance would be a good way to celebrate.

The 23 people who lived in Bunkerville, not counting infants and toddlers, had built a community dining hall made with rough hewn planks, as well as six adobe walled houses roofed with mud and tule leaves. For the announced Christmas party, a dance pavilion was built, adjoining the community dining hall. Rough pine wood planks made up the floor and two of the walls were made of canvas sheets. One wall was the side of the dining hall. One side was left open, but a large bonfire was built for heat and light. There were a few rude kerosene lamps for added illumination.

Ithaner Sprague was an accomplished musician with his accordion and he provided the music. Not much is said if anybody had a fiddle or guitar. Settlers from other nearby areas came, as the invitation was an open one. They came by horse, by wagon, some even walked.

No admission was charged since there was little cash available anyway, so people paid what they could. Some brought potatoes. Pumpkins, squash or other types of produce. One family brought a gallon or two of milk, and another paid with radishes and onions. All was piled near to the musicians stand.

There was no babysitting service so those with infants just laid them in a long box with the others, covered with warm blankets behind where Sprague and his accordion sat. It is not reported if any of the children fussed or cried.

Big tables were heavily laden with stacks of refreshments for the dancers, who tromped and stamped their huge work boots on the rough wooden planks. One historian noted “everyone danced with such enthusiasm, the first they had enjoyed in over a year, that every few minutes the floor was cleared so the rough pine splinters could be swept up.”

Dancing and the festivities continued through the night. Then the tired folk and their sleeping children sorted out their coats and headed to their homes out among the sagebrush, again by horse, wagon or on foot.

The residents of Bunkerville, so named by Brigham Young, established a new communal effort, sharing the work and the fruits of their work, with all land being held in common. The communal experiment ended in 1880.

(Adapted from a story by Harold’s Club, 1951, and other various authors.)

Dave Maxwell is a Nevada news reporter with over 35 years in print and broadcast journalism, and greatly interested in early Nevada history. He can be reached at maxwellhe@yahoo.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review This home at 759 Fairway Drive has it all when it com ...
Boulder’s Best: Spirit of the Season
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

This home at 759 Fairway Drive has it all when it comes to Christmas decorations: lights, music, Santa Claus, snowmen and more.

Erin Jones Boulder City resident Erin Jones is hosting a dinner on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, for ...
Woman gives Christmas dinner to community
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Rather than spending money on presents this holiday season, a Boulder City woman is hosting a dinner for those who have nowhere to go on Christmas Day.

 
Seen on Scene: At the Holiday Celebrations
By Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Jingle Cat dances to some Christmas music before the community Christmas tree at Frank Crowe Park is lit Friday.

(Norma Vally) To ensure your Christmas tree stays green with firm branches throughout the holid ...
Hydrating, recycling keeps Christmas tree ‘green’ through New Year’s
By Norma Vally Home Matters

Keeping a natural Christmas tree alive and well through New Year’s should rank high on your holiday to-do list. The aesthetic of a robust tree speaks for itself, but more so, a dried-out tree can become a fire hazard.

(Bob Morris) The worst growing conditions for a cycad are unimproved soil, covered in rock and ...
Soil moisture sensors not always accurate
By Bob Morris Gardening

Q. You recently gave me some advice on planting a crepe myrtle tree. I dug the planting hole as deep as the container and five times wider, but I didn’t do a water percolation test to make sure the planting hole drained water. I backfilled the hole with a 50/50 mix of the existing dirt plus a rich Viragrow compost. However, a soil sensor constantly registered a “10” (very wet) even for weeks after a single watering.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Boulder City artist Ann Boulais has created holiday o ...
Artists puts local touch on holiday ornaments
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A local resident used some unexpected down time during the pandemic to learn a new hobby and turn it into a side business creating holiday ornaments unique to Boulder City.

(Bob Morris) Desert landscape using smaller trees that originate from desert environments can p ...
Approved plants, art can replace nonfunctional grass
By Bob Morris Gardening

Q. I live in an HOA (homeowners association) property. I consider the rear yard next to my townhome contains “nonfunctional grass” as no one walks on or uses it. Where can I get a list of low-water-use plants and trees? I am sure with irrigation mandates we will do some conversions.