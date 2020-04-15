76°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

Pen pals brighten residents’ days

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
April 15, 2020 - 3:10 pm
 

Like many of us, sometimes Mary Rush, administrator at Lakeview Terrace of Boulder City, has trouble sleeping.

She said she worries about the residents at the assisted living facility she oversees. Now, particularly, she is trying to find creative ways to keep them occupied and entertained as they remain isolated at the facility that overlooks Lake Mead.

At 2 a.m. not too long ago, an idea came to her. It was something she had done when she was in the third grade. She had a pen pal.

So, Rush posted something on her Facebook page, reaching out to friends she has across the country, asking them to send cards and letters to the residents.

She said the response has been overwhelming.

Rush said children have sent notes to the residents saying, “Hang in there because I’m bored too.” Some have even said they hope to visit when they are allowed to leave their homes, she added.

In the days after the first cards and letters were received, residents already began writing back to the senders.

One of the residents, an 89-year-old man, said he received five letters and is responding to them all.

Rush said his “face lit up when he told me the story of a 12-year-old boy who was a Boy Scout at the same age as he was.”

She said another resident shared her telephone number with a local letter writer and they have been calling each other. The woman shares what she has learned about her new friend with fellow residents.

“I am just so happy that this has helped so many people get through some rough times,” Rush said.

Not only did the facility receive cards and letters, some local businesses donated cards and stationary for the residents to use.

Additionally, the facility received a donation of two tablets so residents can Skype with their family members.

The experience makes her and others think what, if anything, will change when the governor lifts restrictions on gatherings.

Rush said Lakeview Terrace has about 55 residents.

Those who would like to participate, can send letters in care of “pen pal” to Lakeview Terrace, 180 Ville Drive, Boulder City, NV 89005.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Jesus Velasquez) Lourdes Velasquez put her sewing abilities to use making masks for the Southe ...
Virus sparks acts of kindness
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Being kind has always been a hallmark of Boulder City residents. As the nation and world deals with the COVID-19 pandemic, residents are once again showing their caring nature and compassion for others.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review 635 Avenue D
Lending libraries get personal
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City residents can fulfill their reading needs through several Little Free Libraries in town.

Mark Twain
Tale of gunpoint robbery worthy of Twain
By Dave Maxwell Nevada’s Yesteryear

Most everyone likes a story by Mark Twain, or a story that might have Twain himself involved.

(Patti Diamond) Dried beans are nutritious, hearty and inexpensive, making them ideal to use in ...
Dried beans pack power for pennies
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

What’s delicious, nutritious, hearty and filling, incredibly economical, feeds a crowd and makes awesome leftovers? Those dried beans you bought when you were stocking up for the quarantine! Who knew it’d take a global pandemic for us to rediscover the bountiful beauty of beans?

Since it closed to the public, the Senior Center of Boulder City has been delivering meals, car ...
Center keeps seniors, their needs at forefront
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Local seniors may be gone from the Senior Center of Boulder City, but they are certainly not forgotten.

(Norma Vally) Getting some sunshine is critical to keeping stress at a minimum as families comp ...
Finding ways to stay productive vital to health
By Norma Vally Home Matters

Penning a column titled “Home Matters,” I’m called to speak to our new normal at home — the place that has literally become our epicenter of life since Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a “stay at home” directive to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

(Patti Diamond) Brighten your Easter celebration with colorfully dyed eggs.
Egg-cellent ideas for coloring Easter eggs
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Hippity hoppin’, Easter’s on its way. So, what do we do with some extra time on our hands and lots of kiddies at home? Let’s make the most awesome colored eggs ever.

(Divas on a Dime) Now that we are limited on what we can find at the grocery store, recipes wit ...
Four-ingredient recipes make shopping easier
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Now that we’re making a wish list rather than a grocery list, it’s nice to have a few less ingredients on it. So, here is a collection of easy-to-prepare recipes that require only four or fewer ingredients. Of course, you can embellish with additional ingredients if you wish, but these recipes are truly tasty as written.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review The cross at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church at th ...
St. Christopher’s cross renovated
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

One of the city’s oldest landmarks, the cross that sits at the corner of Arizona and Utah streets at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, was recently given a fresh look.