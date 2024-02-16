46°F
Community

Pali Camp scholarships for King Elementary students

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
February 15, 2024 - 6:02 pm
 

For the last decade, the Boulder City Chapter of the Republican Women’s organization has been donating to Martha P. King Elementary School.

Their donations have allowed us to purchase instructional materials that promote the teaching of American history. Recently, we approached their organization with the idea of creating a scholarship to support students who displayed exemplary qualities of leadership and citizenship. The scholarship would allow two fifth-grade students to attend our annual trip to the Pali Institute, a camp in the hills of San Bernardino that focuses on science and leadership.

During the three days at the camp, students dissect squid, take night hikes to study stellar constellations, and participate in a ropes course that supports leadership and communications skills. The Boulder City Republican Women’s organization jumped at this opportunity and will be providing two $500 scholarships for a male and female student to attend Pali Institute for free. In addition, on Feb. 15 they will hold their monthly luncheon at The Patio where they will be fundraising to create additional $100 scholarships for even more students to attend.

Those $100 scholarships will be given to students who complete their Great American Award. The Great American Award is a long-standing Boulder City tradition in which students learn and demonstrate their knowledge of American history. Students who earn this award must recite the Preamble to the Constitution, name the presidents of the United States in chronological order, write the Pledge of Allegiance, and finally, name all 50 states and capitals.

In speaking to the president and board of the Boulder City Republican Women’s group, they felt that this award aligned to the ideals and mission of their organization and were happy to be contributing to the success of our students as well as fostering a strong historical foundation of the founding documents of our country.

We thank them for their support of our school and students, and cannot wait to announce how many additional scholarships we will be able to create thanks to their generosity.

