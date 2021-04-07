80°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

Overnight oatmeal packs power for pennies

By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime
April 7, 2021 - 3:37 pm
 
(Patti Diamond) Oatmeal is a frugal and versatile morning meal. It can be endlessly customized ...
(Patti Diamond) Oatmeal is a frugal and versatile morning meal. It can be endlessly customized with your favorite flavors and made overnight for convenience.

When it comes to cheap eats it doesn’t get more frugal and fabulous than oatmeal. It’s a whole grain, packed with fiber and nutrients, the taste is compatible with endless variations and costs mere pennies per serving. Are you sold yet? How about this? You can literally make it while you sleep. Does that appeal to your inner multitasker? Yup. Mine, too.

Unlike traditional stove-top oatmeal where we cook the oats, we place uncooked oats with added liquid into the refrigerator. The oats become thick and creamy by absorbing the liquid as it sits overnight and loses that “raw” flavor even though it’s never cooked. What a pleasure to wake up to a delicious concoction that puts instant oatmeal to shame.

The best thing about this technique is the pure convenience. You can make individual servings or prepare it in quantity according to your family’s need. The dry, shelf stable ingredients can be mixed and stored indefinitely in either single serving containers or in a bulk container to be scooped when needed.

Your perishable ingredients are added as you put them in the fridge. Once in the fridge they can store safely for as many as five days. We can literally make a week of healthy family breakfasts in less than 15 minutes.

And now, here’s my commercial for ch-ch-ch-chia seeds because I want you to love them. These minuscule seeds are a nutritional powerhouse. They absorb 10 times their weight in liquid and transform into a neutral flavored gel-like substance. The unique combination of soluble and insoluble fiber slows down your body’s conversion of starches into sugars. They are the richest nonmarine source of Omega-3 fatty acids (better than salmon), which is important for heart health. They’re high in protein and loaded with calcium, potassium, Vitamin B and antioxidants. Add them to oatmeal and you won’t even know they’re there, but your body will. I promise.

Depending on your morning appetite, 8-ounce, 12-ounce or 16-ounce size containers will work. You can use any container you like that holds at least one cup and has a lid. You can use plastic containers, reuse glass jars or bust out those mason jars.

I hope this provides a strategy that makes it as convenient as possible to get a healthy breakfast. Here’s hoping the rest of your day is as satisfying.

OVERNIGHT OATMEAL BASE

This is a single-serving recipe, easily multiplied. It’s delicious by itself, but you will add goodies for endless variety.

Yield: 1 12-ounce serving

What you’ll need:

½ cup old fashioned or thick cut rolled oats

1 tablespoon chia seeds

1 to 2 teaspoons brown sugar or sweetener of choice

Pinch salt

1 cup milk or milk substitute

Here’s how:

In a jar or bowl, mix the dry ingredients. The night before serving, add the milk and stir. Add any additional ingredients desired. Cover tightly and place in refrigerator overnight or for as many as five days.

To serve, stir in a little extra milk if it’s too thick and sweeten to taste. Delicious served cold. Grab a spoon. To serve warm, place the oatmeal in the microwave for about 45 seconds.

Variations

To the recipe above add:

Maple cinnamon: 2 teaspoons maple syrup, ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon.

Apple pie: ½ cup chopped apple or ¼ cup dried apple, 1 tablespoon raisins, ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon, ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract.

Almond Joy: ½ tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder, 1 tablespoon unsweetened shredded coconut, ½ tablespoon mini chocolate chips, 1 tablespoon slivered or sliced almonds.

Peanut butter and jelly: 2 tablespoons peanut butter, 1 tablespoon your favorite jam or jelly.

Brownie batter: 1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder, ½ tablespoon mini chocolate chips, 1 tablespoon chopped nuts (pecans or walnuts), ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract.

Now here’s where you get to endlessly customize your practically instant breakfast. Use any kind of milk you wish — dairy, almond, coconut, soy or rice. For added creaminess you can add a splash of cream, half and half, yogurt or coconut cream.

For extra protein add protein powder, yogurt, nuts, seeds, peanut powder or nut butter.

Substitute any sweetener you wish — sugar, honey, agave, jam or maple syrup.

To add bursts of flavor, use fresh or dried fruit, drained canned fruit, jam, nuts, nut butter or crystalized ginger (my fave).

The list is endless. When you’re ready to rise and dine, I recommend topping it with fresh add-ins like bananas, berries or peaches, and add crunch with nuts, seeds or a sprinkle of granola. Don’t be shy, you want this to be flavorful.

Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is a recipe developer and food writer of the website “Divas On A Dime – Where Frugal, Meets Fabulous!” Visit Patti at www.divasonadime.com and join the conversation on Facebook at DivasOnADimeDotCom. Email Patti at divapatti@divasonadime.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Boulder City Library The staff of the Boulder City Library, standing, from left, Gayle Carlson, ...
Book ‘em: Library welcomes visitors
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

It’s National Library Week and its theme, “Welcome to Your Library,” hits home for the local community as the Boulder City Library recently reopened its facility to visitors.

King Elementary School King Elementary School counselor Brian Bradshaw and Malley Jobin show of ...
King’s curriculum grows through garden program
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

King Elementary School is taking some of its lessons outside of the classroom thanks to a partnership with the Boulder City Community Gardens.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Boulder City Elks, Lodge 1682, is celebrating its 7 ...
Elks aim to better community
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

For 75 years, members of Boulder City Elks, Lodge 1682, have been working to better the community.

(Norma Vally) Regular maintenance is needed to keep your air conditioner in running order. When ...
Noisy air-conditioning unit shouldn’t be ignored
By Norma Vally Home Matters

Many of us may have fired up our air conditioners for the first time this year this week. That cooled air reassures us that we’ll make it through another triple-digit summer. What’s troubling is if our air conditioner suddenly makes strange noises.

(Patti Diamond) Thinly sliced vegetables arranged in a spiral are the stars of this colorful tart.
Vegetables star in colorful tart
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Spring has sprung and Easter is just around the corner. I was wandering the produce department and saw these beautiful multi-hued rainbow carrots. They reminded me of my favorite line from the Rankin/Bass Easter television special.

(Patti Diamond) Matzo ball soup is a traditional offering during Passover, which begins at sund ...
Traditional soup comforting year-round
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Ah, matzo ball soup. The very words conjure soothing comfort to the soul. Rich savory chicken broth with tender pieces of chicken and pillowy, cloud-like dumplings made from matzo. Anytime I see it on the menu at a deli I order it, especially if I’m in need of revitalization. They don’t call it Jewish penicillin for nothing.

Nevada citizen a Revolutionary descendant
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

The National Sons of the American Revolution was formed in 1876 by John Austin Stevens, who envisioned a hereditary social group. In 1889, William Osborn McDowell formed a similar group and decided to expand it to be a mass movement of descendants of Revolutionary patriots as opposed to a more closed social club that Stevens had formed. Additionally, McDowell was instrumental in forming the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution in 1890. A chapter of that organization thrives in Nevada.

(Patti Diamond) You can hide vegetables from picky eaters in sauces and dishes such as this ma ...
Get saucy to hide vegetables from picky eaters
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Even the most enthusiastic vegetable lovers can have a hard time getting that five a day. But when you have kids who act like you’re trying to poison them with peas, it’s even harder. That said, I’m not above suggesting you sneak veggies into your children’s food. Welcome to this episode of “Crouching Mother, Hidden Veggies.”

Getty Images
Barley ‘burglary’ lands Eureka its first jail
By Dave Maxwell Nevada’s Yesteryear

Since 1865, the bustling mining camp of Eureka, an offshoot of Austin, was rolling along nicely, producing a wealth of ore for the stamp mills.