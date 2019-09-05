100°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

Nine people added to Golden Eagles Hall of Fame

By Boulder City Review
September 5, 2019 - 9:15 am
 

The nine members of the Golden Eagle Hall of Fame’s 10th class have been chosen and will be honored in October.

The Hall of Fame recognizes those athletes, coaches or contributors who have had a significant impact on athletics at the school. The Boulder City High School Athletic Department sought nominations earlier this year.

The members are Barb Agostini, contributor; Andy Huxford, contributor; Danny Cocks, athlete; Jake Snow, athlete; James Farelly, athlete; Gina Davis, athlete; Georgia Marshall, athlete; Paul Dosch, athlete and coach; and Richard Huggins, coach.

On Oct. 4, all of them will be recognized at the high school’s homecoming football game, which starts at 7 p.m. On Oct. 5, they will be honored at the 10th annual Hall of Fame luncheon. It starts at noon and will take place at the student activities center at the high school, 1101 5th St. Tickets are $10 and can be bought at athletic director Alex Moore’s office or at the door the day of the luncheon.

The master of ceremonies for the event is former BCHS coach and athletic director Robert Northridge.

For additional information, contact the school’s athletic department at 702-799-8200, ext. 4120.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Dam Short Film Festival) Eric Vozzola of Las Vegas created the winning poster for the 2020 Dam ...
Artist’s colorful interpretation of desert wins poster contest
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Eric Vozzola, a graphic artist from Las Vegas, won the Dam Short Film Festival’s poster contest with his design featuring geometric elements creating a bright, colorful desert scene with Hoover Dam in the background.

(Patti Diamond) A slow cooker substitutes for the ancient technique of digging a hole and wrapp ...
Slow cooker puts new twist on ancient dish
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

If you enjoy Mexican-inspired food, then you’ve seen barbacoa on the menu of many Mexican restaurants. It’s slow-cooked, well-seasoned beef known for being so succulently tender it literally melts in your mouth.

(Boulder City Animal Shelter) Raider is an 18 month old Long Haired Gray Tabby in need of a fam ...
Community Briefs, Sept. 5
By Boulder City Review

Loaves & Lobsters set for Saturday

Senior Center of Boulder City
Senior Center, Sept. 5
By Boulder City Review

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

(Doug Mishler) University of Nevada, Reno history professor and Chautauqua scholar will return ...
Sky, sea pioneers to be portrayed
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Boulder City Chautauqua organizers are a little blue this year — blue as in the sky and sea.

(Patti Diamond) Spatchcocking a chicken by removing the backbone so it lies flat helps the meat ...
Spatchcocking secret to perfectly cooked chicken
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

The lazy days of summer wind down to an end this Labor Day weekend. As we say goodbye, let’s enjoy the holiday with some crazy delicious barbecued chicken. Sound good? I thought so.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Patty Jacobson, a member of St. Christopher's Episcop ...
Community Briefs, Aug. 29
By Boulder City Review

Red Mountain Choir seeks new members

Senior Center of Boulder City
Senior Center, Aug. 29
By Boulder City Review

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.