Nine people added to Golden Eagles Hall of Fame

The nine members of the Golden Eagle Hall of Fame’s 10th class have been chosen and will be honored in October.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) The members of the 10th class of Boulder City High School's Golden Eagles Hall of Fame have been chosen. They will be honored during homecoming on Oct. 4 and during a special luncheon, Oct. 5.

The Hall of Fame recognizes those athletes, coaches or contributors who have had a significant impact on athletics at the school. The Boulder City High School Athletic Department sought nominations earlier this year.

The members are Barb Agostini, contributor; Andy Huxford, contributor; Danny Cocks, athlete; Jake Snow, athlete; James Farelly, athlete; Gina Davis, athlete; Georgia Marshall, athlete; Paul Dosch, athlete and coach; and Richard Huggins, coach.

On Oct. 4, all of them will be recognized at the high school’s homecoming football game, which starts at 7 p.m. On Oct. 5, they will be honored at the 10th annual Hall of Fame luncheon. It starts at noon and will take place at the student activities center at the high school, 1101 5th St. Tickets are $10 and can be bought at athletic director Alex Moore’s office or at the door the day of the luncheon.

The master of ceremonies for the event is former BCHS coach and athletic director Robert Northridge.

For additional information, contact the school’s athletic department at 702-799-8200, ext. 4120.