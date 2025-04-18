57°F
New tradition starts at King Elementary

By Jason Schrock Principal, King Elementary
April 17, 2025 - 5:00 pm
 

Nearly a decade ago, a longstanding tradition at King Elementary came to an end.

Each year, students participated in a Civil War reenactment—an event that, while beloved by many in the community, was eventually discontinued due to the evolving social conversations surrounding that period in history. Its removal was met with disappointment by many who valued the hands-on approach to learning about our nation’s past.

On April 25, a new chapter begins.

King Elementary is proud to announce the launch of a new annual tradition that honors our community’s commitment to patriotic education while offering a refreshed approach to learning about American history: An Evening of American Revolution Plays.

Held in the theater at Boulder City High School, this event will feature student-led performances that bring to life pivotal moments from the Revolutionary War era. Parents will witness dramatizations of the Boston Tea Party, debates between Patriots and Loyalists, Washington’s daring crossing of the Delaware, and the defining victory at Yorktown.

These short plays will not only showcase student learning but also rekindle a spirit of patriotism and historical appreciation. While this first performance will be limited to families of participating students, the school hopes to expand the event in future years to include the broader Boulder City community.

With this new tradition, King Elementary is reaffirming its belief that history is best learned when it comes alive. These plays are the vision of Jeanne Moody and our fifth-grade team of teachers at King. Our goal is to teach our students about the rich history of this country and the incredible events that led to its founding. We are excited for this to become an annual tradition at King and we can’t wait for our parents to see our performance on April 25.

