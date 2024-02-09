49°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
Community

New teachers bring fun, passion to the band room

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
February 8, 2024 - 5:59 pm
 
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Boulder City High School band director Brendan Holly and Garrett ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Boulder City High School band director Brendan Holly and Garrett Junior High band director Stacy Toal take to the drums and vibraphone in Garrett’s band room last week.

For Stacy Toal and Brendan Holly, music is not only their job, it’s their passion.

The two brought that passion and years of teaching experience to Boulder City as new band teachers last fall with Toal at Garrett Junior High and Holly at Boulder City High School.

Now, six months into the school year, things for both as individual teachers and collaborators have gone well.

Holly, a native of Long Island, N.Y. who attended college at Clarion University of Pennsylvania, moved to Las Vegas in 2014 where he taught at Doral Academy and then a year later started working for the Clark County School District. He completed his doctorate in music education from Liberty University in 2021.

“For me, this year has been a whirlwind,” said Holly, whose parents were both music teachers. “We’re in a unique situation here in Boulder City, especially at the high school. We have just one music teacher, so I’m running the band, choral and the general music programs. It’s an interesting learning adjustment for me while also trying to learn about Boulder City and the traditions that are important here and sticking to that and honoring them. It’s a learning curve but I feel like it’s going well so far.”

Toal grew up in New Orleans and went to high school in Lafayette where she played with a highly-renowned high school band. That opened the door for her to attend Louisiana State University where she was part of the LSU Tiger band, jazz band and wind ensemble.

After college she lived in the Phoenix area for 11 years where she a received master’s degree from Arizona State University in oboe performance. She taught there before returning to Louisiana to teach for another decade before moving to Las Vegas in 2018 and has been in the CCSD system ever since.

“I love being here,” Toal said. “When I found out this position was coming open, I was down here visiting the school before they even announced the job. I knew right away this was a place I wanted to teach and I was right. The students are amazing to work with as is the administration. There’s a very positive environment here at Garrett.”

Being that they’re both new band teachers in Boulder City, they come in with a clean slate, which has enabled them to work closely with one another. It’s not uncommon for Holly to go to Garrett once a week to work with the students alongside Toal, which benefits them because by the time they get to high school, he will be a familiar face and vice versa. The eighth graders have also, on occasion, performed with the high schoolers.

“This helps build that vertical articulation of going ‘hey, I’m in the band at Garrett, so I’m going to be in the band at Boulder City High School,’” she said. “I feel like that’s our goal. We want students to look at it as a continuing process of sixth through 12th grade.”

Think of it like a junior varsity and varsity football team. While the varsity team is more advanced and experienced, the two teams often work together and have similar plays in order for the transition for players from JV to varsity be as smooth as possible.

“That’s the hope,” Holly said of that transition for the band students. “We have just one feeder program across K-12 here in Boulder City and it’s definitely a blessing. But like in Vegas, you can have three or four elementary schools feeding into one middle school and then four or five middle schools feeding into one high school.”

Toal agreed and added, “Music is a sequential process of learning. You have to learn certain things in order to get to that next step. If you’re following that, you’re naturally going to get your biggest payoff once you get to the high school. You’ve done all this work learning at the beginning and intermediate levels so if you don’t go on to perform in high school, it’s like you didn’t get to the good part.”

Holly acknowledged that there can a drop-off in band attendance once a student goes from junior high to high school with the added number of extracurricular activities offered, specifically sports. And, there’s only a certain number of students to go around. That’s why he encourages kids to be in the band and if they want to play a sport to do so in order to have a well-rounded student-athlete at both Garrett and BCHS.

The collaboration between the two schools was evident during the winter band program, which saw a standing-room-only crowd at the BCHS auditorium. While both said they were happy with the outcome and proud of their students, they agreed that logistically, it’s better to make the concert into two parts.

That said, “It’s certainly something we’re looking forward to having more of,” Holly said in terms of collaborating. “We’re trying to build the band programs back to where they once were. I have pictures from just 15 years ago of the high school band having 80 members. Right now, we’re sitting at, with our color guard, 43. That’s a big reason why I’m trying to build upon those relationships with the kids here (Garrett) as they move on to high school.”

On those lines, Toal added, “When I was a high school band director, I always thought about middle school directors who had an interesting job because they have the job of making the unfun … fun. If band is not fun at the middle school level, they’re not going to want to do it in high school. You want to make it fun but you also have to cover all these bases so that when they do get to high school, they’re a complete musician for that level.”

Ron Eland is editor of the Boulder City Review. He can be reached at reland@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
bcr default image
Garrett Junior High excited to be adding two new sports
By Melanie Teemant Garrett Junior High Principal

Spring sports are beginning soon, and Garrett Junior High School is excited to announce the addition of volleyball to its spring sports program, along with soccer.

bcr default image
High Scaler robotics team keeping busy this semester
By Garth Schulz BCHS Robotics Adviser

Did you know Boulder City High School has a competition robotics team? We are Team 3009, the High Scalers, and we compete in the FIRST Robotics Competition (FRC).

bcr default image
Listening key in both classroom and life
By Tracy Echeverria

Mitchell Elementary School practices the 7 Habits of Highly Effective People as a Leader In Me School. Years ago, when I first learned about the 7 Habits, the habit that captured my attention was to seek first to understand, then to be understood. This habit is about listening and so much more.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Boulder City Author Karen Wilkes has written five non-fiction boo ...
Author pays tribute to her home state
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

As a lifelong Nevada resident, Boulder City’s Karen Wilkes takes pride in the Silver State, which includes its colorful history.

bcr default image
STEM science instruction at Martha P. King Elementary
By Jason Schrock

While the staff and students at King have made huge strides in reading and math achievement over the past three years, there is still one subject that our students struggle with on state exams, science.

bcr default image
BCHS looks ahead to 2024
By Amy Wagner BCHS Principal

The first week of January not only marks the beginning of a new calendar year but also a new semester for students and staff at Boulder City High School. As we kick off the second semester, it’s time to hit the reset button and start anew.

bcr default image
NPS tackles graffiti
By

When someone places graffiti on public or private property without consent, it is vandalism.

Seth Thompson, Justin Holman and Harmony Cook perform last week before a packed house.
Strike up the (holiday) band
Photos By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Last week, for the first time, Boulder City High School and Garrett Junior High bands joined forces for their winter concert at BCHS. The bands played for nearly two hours before more than 500 family members and friends. They played a variety of music, including several well-known Christmas songs.

Community invited to Christmas dinner
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It almost looked as though a new Boulder City Christmas tradition may not happen this year. But a local group stepped in at the last minute to save the day.