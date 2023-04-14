New online tool to help Boulder City Fire Department, residents

Residents can provide details online about their home, medical/functional needs and more to help the fire department when they are dispatched to an emergency.

Boulder City Fire Department has activated a new online tool - Community Connect - to help firefighters better prepare when responding to emergencies. Residents and businesses can benefit from this tool by simply signing up to participate. (Ron Eland/Boulder City Review)

When there is an emergency in your home, seconds count, and information can mean the difference between life and death.

Boulder City Fire Department (BCFD) has activated a new online tool — Community Connect — to help firefighters better prepare when responding to emergencies. Residents and businesses can benefit from this tool by simply signing up to participate.

“As part of our commitment to building a safer community, BCFD is proud to implement the Community Connect Program which allows residents and business owners to share valuable life safety information with our department,” Deputy Fire Chief Greg Chesser said.

Chesser also manages the Community Risk Reduction program for the department, which provides community safety education and training.

Residents can provide details about their home, family, children, pets, medical/functional needs and more, so that when the fire department is dispatched to an emergency, they have the most information as possible before arriving on scene.

This information allows them to change their approach before they arrive on scene, so they can best meet the specific needs of a family or business. Residents can provide where they store medications, how many people live in the home, and even if there are pets in the home. Business owners can provide details about their property and set up text notification if the department responds to an emergency at the business.

Community Connect is a secure platform and the information you provide will only be used by BCFD to better serve you during emergency situations. All logins and passwords are protected with bank-level encryption and security. To make this the most effective, the department is asking for the community, both residents and businesses to please create a profile and enter the information you are comfortable sharing with them. With this information, BCFD can better assist you in case of an emergency.

The program is free for residents and businesses. To sign up, use the QR Code below or go to bcnv.org/communityconnect.

Contact editor Ron Eland at reland@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523.