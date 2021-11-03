61°F
New event showcases Nevada filmmakers

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
November 3, 2021 - 3:50 pm
 
(Dam Short Film Festival) The Nevada Filmmaker Restrospective features 11 films from past Dam Short Film Festivals. They are available to view through Nov. 30.

Boulder City’s Dam Short Film Festival has created a new way to view some of its films created by Nevada filmmakers.

The Nevada Filmmaker Retrospective is a virtual showcase of 11 films that will be available through Nov. 30 at https://watch.eventive.org/dsffretrospective.

“We worked very hard to take our festival online this February and the feedback we received from filmmakers and the audience was incredible,” said Lee Lanier, Dam Short Film Festival founder and director of continuity. “Over 6,300 virtual viewers tuned in to our films and livestream events for a total watch time of over 2,327 years and 10 months.”

The 11 films include dramas, comedies, music videos and documentaries that were shown at festivals from 2018-2020. They are a short preview for regular attendees of the annual Dam Short Film Festival and those who may be new to it.

The Nevada filmmaker showcase is on demand and tickets are $10. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to www.damshortfilm.org.

The 18th annual festival will take place Feb. 10-14. It will also be returning to the historic Boulder Theatre, 1225 Arizona St. Due to the pandemic, it was held online in 2021.

The Dam Short Film Festival is a nonprofit that was founded in 2003. Throughout its 17 years, more than 2,000 films have been screened and it has grown to be in the top 1 percent of film festivals, according to FilmFreeway.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

