New event showcases Nevada filmmakers
Boulder City’s Dam Short Film Festival has created a new way to view some of its films created by Nevada filmmakers.
The Nevada Filmmaker Retrospective is a virtual showcase of 11 films that will be available through Nov. 30 at https://watch.eventive.org/dsffretrospective.
“We worked very hard to take our festival online this February and the feedback we received from filmmakers and the audience was incredible,” said Lee Lanier, Dam Short Film Festival founder and director of continuity. “Over 6,300 virtual viewers tuned in to our films and livestream events for a total watch time of over 2,327 years and 10 months.”
The 11 films include dramas, comedies, music videos and documentaries that were shown at festivals from 2018-2020. They are a short preview for regular attendees of the annual Dam Short Film Festival and those who may be new to it.
The Nevada filmmaker showcase is on demand and tickets are $10. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to www.damshortfilm.org.
The 18th annual festival will take place Feb. 10-14. It will also be returning to the historic Boulder Theatre, 1225 Arizona St. Due to the pandemic, it was held online in 2021.
The Dam Short Film Festival is a nonprofit that was founded in 2003. Throughout its 17 years, more than 2,000 films have been screened and it has grown to be in the top 1 percent of film festivals, according to FilmFreeway.
Films in the Nevada Filmmaker Restrospective
“Starcrossed,” Jacob Langsner, 2021
“Sonia Barcelona — Violent Water,” Danny Chandia, 2020 Best Music Video
“Fowl Claims,” Fred Bell, 2021
“Hello Darling,” Anais Thomassian, 2019
“Sword of!,” Mike and Jerry Thompson, 2021 Best Nevada Filmmaker
“Steve and Cruz Have a Talk,” Ryan and Cody LeBoeuf, 2019
“Sweetheart Dancers,” Ben-Alex Dupris, 2019 Best Nevada Filmmaker
“Rick Thunder In … Look Back Tomorrow,” Jason Harris, 2019
“Rainshadow,” Kari Barber, 2020 Best Nevada Filmmaker
“Gurf Morlix — Cold Here Too,” Zohaib Latif, 2018
“Alternative Therapy,” Roberto Raad, 2020