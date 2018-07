Blatchford represents Nevada in national competition

Boulder City native Taylor Blatchford represented Nevada at the Distinguished Young Women national finals at the Mobile Civic Center in Mobile, Alabamam from June 28-30.

Eighteen-year-old Blatchford did not place in the competition but said she still had a “great time.”

The Distinguished Young Women program provides life-skills training to prepare girls for life after high school as well as a chance to win college scholarships.