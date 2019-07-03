Names in the News, July 4

Blatchford named to dean’s list

Taylor Joy Blatchford of Boulder City was named to the University of Alabama dean’s list for spring 2019.

A total of 11,406 full-time undergraduate students at the university in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s).

The University of Alabama is the state’s oldest and largest public institution of higher education.

Canterbury on president’s list

Justine Canterbury of Boulder City was named to the president’s list for the spring semester 2019 at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.

Gonzaga University is a private Catholic university providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students.

O’Keeffe earns advanced certificate

Melanie O’Keeffe of Boulder City recently earned an advanced certificate in archives management from Simmons University in Boston.

Simmons University draws on many of the region’s cultural, historical, economic, scientific and educational resources to enhance its students’ experiences. It offers undergraduate programs for women in education in the arts, sciences and several professional fields and graduate programs online and on campus at the master’s and doctoral levels.

McKenzie earns bachelor’s degree

Kayden McKenzie of Boulder City earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the School of Liberal Arts at Tulane University in New Orleans. She received her degree May 18 with more than 3000 graduates during a ceremony that featured herald trumpets and a second-line jazz procession.

Founded in 1834 in New Orleans, Tulane has 10 schools and colleges offering degrees in architecture, business, law, liberal arts, medicine, public health and tropical medicine, the sciences and engineering, and social work.