Names in the News, July 18

Ward earns degree from WGU

Jennifer Ward of Boulder City has earned her Bachelor’s of Science degree in nursing from Western Governors University.

The online, nonprofit university held its 70th (Orlando, Florida), 71st (Cincinnati, Ohio) and 72nd (Anaheim, California) commencement ceremonies this year to celebrate the graduation of more than 22,000 students.

WGU has recognized 13,244 undergraduate and 8,930 graduate degree recipients who have completed their degrees in the past six months. WGU pioneered competency-based education, which measures learning rather than time spent in class. Designed to meet the needs of working adults, students study and learn on their own schedules with individualized, one-to-one faculty support.