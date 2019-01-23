Names in the News, Jan. 24

Canterbury on president’s list

Justine Canterbury of Boulder City has been named to the president’s list at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington, for the fall 2018 semester. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.

Cimino on dean’s list in Iowa

Antonino Vincenzo Cimino of Boulder City, a freshman at Iowa State University in Ames, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2018 semester. He is studying in the preprofessional health programs curriculum.

To receive the honor, students must have earned a grade-point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.0 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.