Names in the News, Feb. 21

Hubel named to honor roll

University of San Diego student Alexandria Hubel of Boulder City earned second honors in the fall semester of 2018. Second honors students have a grade-point average between 3.4 and 3.64.

The University of San Diego has more than 8,000 students from 77 countries and 44 states. It has eight academic divisions including include the College of Arts and Sciences, the School of Business, the Shiley-Marcos School of Engineering, the School of Law, the School of Leadership and Education Sciences and the Hahn School of Nursing and Health Science.