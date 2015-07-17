Names in the News

Schams earns law degree from Marquette University

Abigael Schams of Boulder City has graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wis. She earned a doctorage in law.

Schams was one of about 2,000 undergraduate and graduate students who received their diplomas May 17 at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee.

Marquette University is a Catholic, Jesuit university that draws its more than 11,500 students from all 50 states and more than 75 countries.

Cummings initiated into collegiate honor society

Danielle Cummings of Boulder City was recently initiated into Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Cummings was initiated at University of the Pacific in Stockton, Calif.

Cummings is among approximately 32,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors, having at least 72 semester hours, are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff, and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Phi Kappa Phi has chapters on more than 300 college and university campuses in North America and the Philippines. Its mission is “To recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others.”