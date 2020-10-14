Murals depict St. Jude’s clients’ hopes

Murals depicting hope, resiliency and healing offered at St. Jude’s Ranch for Children were unveiled Oct. 8. They were created during the summer by foster children staying at the Boulder City campus.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Homeless youth who are served by St. Jude’s Ranch for Children created this mural designed by one of the youths. It features a yellow brick road, representing a path to change one’s life. It was unveiled during a ceremony Oct. 8.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Hand and foot prints make up the flowers and butterflies featured in this mural created by those living in St. Jude’s Ranch for Children’s pregnant and teen mother facility on its Boulder City campus. The mural was unveiled during a ceremony Oct. 8.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Foster children living in St. Jude’s Ranch for Children’s therapeutic residential facility in Boulder City competed in a mural challenge during the summer. The murals were unveiled in a ceremony Oct. 8.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) A phoenix is depicted on one of the murals unveiled Oct. 8 at St. Jude’s Ranch for Children in Boulder City. Foster children living on-site spent the summer participating in a mural-painting challenge that helped keep them occupied while restricted to campus because of COVID-19.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) This mural, featuring handprints of young children at St. Jude’s Ranch for Children in Boulder City, was named the “most best” during a ceremony Oct. 8, to unveil several murals created by foster children living at the therapeutic residential facility.

Christina Vela, chief executive officer, said the project was sparked by the restrictions on activities imposed by COVID-19 and witnessing protests against racial injustice.

“The only thing we know how to do is get creative to increase hope and healing,” she said during the afternoon ceremony.

Each home at the ranch was challenged to create a mural for the project. They then worked with an artist to outline their concept on an 8-by-10-foot section of wall before it was painted.

Vela said the three-month-long project will leave a permanent mark on the campus and helps express the pain experienced during that time.

“They show our superpower of being resilient,” she said.

George, one of the youths living at the ranch, said he designed their mural featuring a yellow brick road to represent a pathway to change your life.

“Life is too short,” he said, adding that before coming to St. Jude’s he could see his path going nowhere.

As part of the unveiling ceremony, several awards were presented, accompanied by funds to provide extra recreational activities or a special lunch for the homes’ residents.

“We are grateful to Nova Geotechnical, SR Construction, Egg Sammie, Tool Service Inc., Galt Development, Remington Nevada and TALG who sponsored this project for our children,” Vela said. “We know the community will enjoy these heartfelt pieces of art, each with its own creativity and touching sentiments. It will now act as a virtual art walk for each child who arrives on campus and each supporter that visits.”

