41°F
weather icon Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
Community

Millions of Americans live with Alzheimer’s

Community Heartbeat By Boulder City Hospital
January 23, 2025 - 5:01 pm
 

Alzheimer’s disease was the fifth-leading cause of death among people aged 65 and older in 2021 (ALZ.org). And health and long-term care costs for those living with dementia were estimated at $360 billion in 2024 with a projected rise to nearly $1 trillion in 2050.

The staggering statistics do not end there: The lifetime risk for Alzheimer’s at age 45 is one in five for women and one in 10 for men. More than 11 million Americans provide unpaid care for people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias, and in 2023 unpaid caregivers provided an estimated 18.4 billion hours of care valued at nearly $350 billion.

Understanding Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia

Alzheimer’s is a brain disease that causes a decline in memory, learning, thinking, and other behaviors. Dementia is an umbrella term for a collection of cognitive, functional, and behavioral symptoms caused by specific diseases.

Although Alzheimer’s disease is the most common disease that causes dementia, Frontotemporal degermation, Lewy Body disease, and vascular disease can cause symptoms of dementia.

Alzheimer’s is a specific brain disease that accounts for 60-80% of dementia cases.

Alzheimer’s is a type of dementia.

Alzheimer’s is a cause of dementia.

Dementia is a general term for symptoms like a decline in memory, reasoning, or other thinking skills.

Not all cognitive decline is considered dementia.

Dementia must be driven by an underlying progressive neurodegenerative disease.

Dementia is caused by damage to brain cells that affect their ability to communicate which directly affects thinking, behavior, and feelings.

Types of dementia include Alzheimer’s, Vascular, Lewy Body, Frontotemporal, Huntington’s and Mixed dementia.

10 Early Signs and Symptoms of Alzheimer’s and Dementia

• Memory loss that disrupts daily life

• Challenges in planning or solving problems

• Difficulty completing familiar tasks

• Confusion with time or place

• Trouble understanding visual images and spatial relationships

• New problems with words in speaking or writing

• Misplacing things and losing the ability to retrace steps

• Decreased or poor judgment

• Withdrawal from work or social activities

• Changes in mood and personality

Early Detection Is Key

If you or a loved one is suffering with symptoms that are disruptive to one’s daily life, speak to a health care provider. The Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org), provides an Alzheimer’s Worksheet that you can use to monitor symptoms and note concerns which can be invaluable when you meet with your health care provider. Access and download the PDF here: https://bit.ly/4jzNc0v.

If you are looking for more research and information on Alzheimer’s and Dementia, the Alzheimer’s Association provides a 24/7 helpline 800-272-3900, and offers links to community support groups, caregiving information, and more. It’s a trusted source. Log onto their site at Alz.org.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
bcr default image
Student engagement key at Mitchell

At Mitchell Elementary School, we are continually looking for ways to engage our students in learning and leadership.

Courtesy Dam Short Film Festival The 21st iteration of the Dam Short Film Festival is scheduled ...
Film festival returns for 21st season
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

For the past 21 years, Boulder City has hosted the Dam Short Film Festival, which year after year has been ranked as one of the top 100 such festivals in the world.

bcr default image
A sneaky way to spread holiday cheer at King
By Jason Schrock Principal, King Elementary

On Saturday, Dec. 14, King Elementary School hosted “The Very Merry Grinchmas,” a holiday event full of festive fun that had more than 200 students and families gathering at Boulder Creek Golf Course for an unforgettable day.

bcr default image
Garrett gears up for second semester
By Melanie Teemant Principal, Garrett Junior High

The start of a new year is always a time for a fresh start and new opportunities. At Garrett Junior High, it’s the perfect time for our students to set new goals, challenge themselves, and make a plan for what they would like to accomplish.

bcr default image
Checking in on the BCHS chess team
By Bethannie Carranza Head Editor, The Eagle Press

Chess is an immersive 1v1 board game that requires high strategies and patience. The rules of chess may seem simple, but it requires deep thinking. Each player has sixteen pieces. These pieces are often black and white so there is no confusion during the match. The white player makes the first move and then from there, the game begins. The goal in these matches is to attack your opponent’s King piece with no way to escape, also known as a checkmate. This will cause the match to end and a win for whoever checkmates. The match can also end with a draw. Consenting to a draw is when there is no way to achieve a checkmate. This year at Boulder City High School, students have decided to take on this challenge of creating a chess team.

bcr default image
A look back at the first half of the year
By Tracy Echeverria Principal, Mitchell Elementary

There is so much joy in watching children learning as they grow.

bcr default image
Boulder City schools meet with Legislative Counsel Bureau
By Jason Schrock Principal, Martha P. King Elementary

Today, Boulder City High School, Garrett Junior High School, and Martha P. King Elementary School will be visited by the Nevada Legislative Counsel Bureau (LCB).

bcr default image
Busy season at Garrett
By Melanie Teemant Principal, Garrett Junior High

December is a busy month of activities in schools, filled with wonderful winter concerts, the challenge of final exams and assessments, and the energy that just seems to come with the season.

bcr default image
Season of giving at BCHS

If you live in Boulder City, you know the community is very busy during the holidays, especially winter holidays.