Millions of Americans live with Alzheimer’s

Alzheimer’s disease was the fifth-leading cause of death among people aged 65 and older in 2021 (ALZ.org). And health and long-term care costs for those living with dementia were estimated at $360 billion in 2024 with a projected rise to nearly $1 trillion in 2050.

The staggering statistics do not end there: The lifetime risk for Alzheimer’s at age 45 is one in five for women and one in 10 for men. More than 11 million Americans provide unpaid care for people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias, and in 2023 unpaid caregivers provided an estimated 18.4 billion hours of care valued at nearly $350 billion.

Understanding Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia

Alzheimer’s is a brain disease that causes a decline in memory, learning, thinking, and other behaviors. Dementia is an umbrella term for a collection of cognitive, functional, and behavioral symptoms caused by specific diseases.

Although Alzheimer’s disease is the most common disease that causes dementia, Frontotemporal degermation, Lewy Body disease, and vascular disease can cause symptoms of dementia.

Alzheimer’s is a specific brain disease that accounts for 60-80% of dementia cases.

Alzheimer’s is a type of dementia.

Alzheimer’s is a cause of dementia.

Dementia is a general term for symptoms like a decline in memory, reasoning, or other thinking skills.

Not all cognitive decline is considered dementia.

Dementia must be driven by an underlying progressive neurodegenerative disease.

Dementia is caused by damage to brain cells that affect their ability to communicate which directly affects thinking, behavior, and feelings.

Types of dementia include Alzheimer’s, Vascular, Lewy Body, Frontotemporal, Huntington’s and Mixed dementia.

10 Early Signs and Symptoms of Alzheimer’s and Dementia

• Memory loss that disrupts daily life

• Challenges in planning or solving problems

• Difficulty completing familiar tasks

• Confusion with time or place

• Trouble understanding visual images and spatial relationships

• New problems with words in speaking or writing

• Misplacing things and losing the ability to retrace steps

• Decreased or poor judgment

• Withdrawal from work or social activities

• Changes in mood and personality

Early Detection Is Key

If you or a loved one is suffering with symptoms that are disruptive to one’s daily life, speak to a health care provider. The Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org), provides an Alzheimer’s Worksheet that you can use to monitor symptoms and note concerns which can be invaluable when you meet with your health care provider. Access and download the PDF here: https://bit.ly/4jzNc0v.

If you are looking for more research and information on Alzheimer’s and Dementia, the Alzheimer’s Association provides a 24/7 helpline 800-272-3900, and offers links to community support groups, caregiving information, and more. It’s a trusted source. Log onto their site at Alz.org.