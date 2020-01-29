52°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

Memorial Stands Tall

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
January 29, 2020 - 3:13 pm
 

Yolanda Helfrich

A 70-foot flagpole at the Boulder Rife and Pistol Club was recently dedicated in honor of late founding member Harry Helfrich. His son Bill Helfrich, left, and club treasurer Bill Grant celebrated his life at the Jan. 18 ceremony. Harry Helfrich lived in Boulder City for 31 years and died July 22, 2019.

Yolanda Helfrich

A new 70-foot-flagpole at the Boulder Rifle and Pistol Club was placed in honor of founding member Harry Helfrich, who died July 22, 2019.

By Celia Shortt Goodyear

Boulder City Review

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Ben Chapman, left, is trying to set a positive exam ...
Chapman extends friendly hand
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Ben Chapman doesn’t wear a mask or a cape. He isn’t able to leap tall buildings, fly or stop bullets with his hands. He can’t travel through time to prevent catastrophic events from happening.

(Patti Diamond) Assorted potato and vegetable fries, along with a variety of dipping sauces, is ...
Fries make fine fumble-free football fare
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

At a Super Bowl potluck last year, my friend asked me to bring a couple of bags of frozen fries as a side dish for hamburgers. Ahem. Do you know who I am? I’m a diva! I can’t simply bring a bag o’ fries.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Boulder City resident Frank Pomellitto recently fin ...
Pomellitto to sign copies of final book in trilogy Friday
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Local author Frank Pomellitto recently finished the final book in his trilogy about the adventures of a pair of men who work in a museum where exhibits allow them to travel back in time.

(Boulder City Animal Shelter) Tiny Toby is in need of a home where he will receive a lot of att ...
Community Briefs, Jan. 30
By Boulder City Review

Vegetable gardening topic for club

Senior Center, Jan. 30
By Boulder City Review

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

(Patti Diamond) Three basic ingredients - oats, nut butter and bananas - provide the base for a ...
Three-ingredient cookies make fast break for breakfast
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Mornings are hard, especially cold, dark winter mornings. But here’s something to motivate you to get out of your warm bed and face the world: breakfast cookies.

Community Briefs, Jan. 23
By Boulder City Review

St. Andrew church hosting wine tasting event

Senior Center, Jan. 23
By Boulder City Review

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

(Patti Diamond) Tilapia is a firm white fish that is so mild it takes on the flavors of whateve ...
Light, luscious fish dish can be made in flash
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Often, I get requests for recipes that seem to ask the impossible. We need a dinner that’s healthy yet decadent, simple to prepare, fast enough to make on a busy weeknight and so flavorful it’ll please the whole family. Oh, and totally inexpensive. OK, I gotcha covered.