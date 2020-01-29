Memorial Stands Tall

(Yolanda Helfrich) A 70-foot flagpole at the Boulder Rife and Pistol Club was recently dedicated in honor of late founding member Harry Helfrich. His son Bill Helfrich, left, and club treasurer Bill Grant celebrated his life at the Jan. 18 ceremony. Harry Helfrich lived in Boulder City for 31 years and died July 22, 2019.

Yolanda Helfrich

Yolanda Helfrich

