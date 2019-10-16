67°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Community

‘Massive’ sale planned for annual Country Store

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
October 16, 2019 - 3:40 pm
 

Grace Community Church’s long-standing fundraiser in Boulder City is happening this week and will have more items for sale than ever before.

The 72nd annual Country Store takes place at the church, 1150 Wyoming St., from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.

“We have a massive, massive amount of product this year, so much more than we’ve ever had in every department,” said Pandora Ahlstrom, chairman.

The two-day event features used items for sale in 16 departments, including appliances, clothes, linens, jewelry, shoes, lamps, books, music, electronics, tools and furniture.

“I think we have too many items to display on the first day,” Ahlstrom said. “It’s so exciting. People were so completely generous.”

This year’s Country Store will feature original paintings by the late Eleanor Beckert, whose family donated a lot of her work for the fundraiser.

“There are some pretty spectacular originals,” she said.

To house the items, the church uses all of its space and the adjacent American Legion building.

With the used items, Grace Community Church will have a cafe with pies for sale by the piece or whole, coffee, chili and hot dogs and bakery items made by church members.

The church and volunteers start setting up for the sale a week in advance.

All of the money from the sale, which is open to the public, goes to charities and missions.

“I’m absolutely confident that we’ll get more contributors and be able to donate to more charities,” she said.

Ahlstrom said the church board will decide how to allocate the funds. Two local nonprofits, Lend A Hand of Boulder City and Emergency Aid of Boulder City, are usually recipients, she added.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Patti Diamond) You can amp up the volume on pumpkin spice whoopie pies by flavoring the creamy ...
Spice up your life: Four ways to make whoopie
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Nestled snugly between “barbecued-flavored-everything-time” and “peppermint-flavored-everything-time” we have my personal favorite: “pumpkin-spice-flavored-everything-time.” This week I have a wonderful dessert overflowing with the nectar of the pumpkin spice gods.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Austen Brown was presented with an InstaPot by Sama ...
Numero Uno
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Austen Brown’s green chili enchiladas

(Boulder City Animal Shelter) The Boulder City Animal Shelter is home to many kittens in need o ...
Community Briefs, Oct. 17
By Boulder City Review

Republican women to hear secretary of state

Senior Center, Oct. 17
By Boulder City Review

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Boulder City High School junior Calli Williams cuts o ...
Students schooled on education
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

School is all about learning and for some local students it includes more than reading, writing and arithmetic.

(Nevada Department of Veterans Services) Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, right, names Veterans of Fo ...
Local VFW, auxiliary recognized for support of veterans
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s Veterans of Foreign Wars post was recently recognized by Gov. Steve Sisolak for its work supporting veterans.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) “Stellaluna,” a story about young bat ...
Children’s tale to be told on walk through museum
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City Library and the Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum have partnered to promote literacy for children and adults through StoryWalk.

(Patti Diamond) By taking advantage of sales and seasonal fruits, you can create a charcuterie ...
Charcuterie board can be built on budget
By Patti Diamond Boulder City Review

“Oooooh! Try this cheese with a bite of this and a sip of that!” It’s the hottest trend in easy home entertaining: a charcuterie board overflowing with wonderful nibbly noshy goodies to mix and match.

(Norma Vally) To make your own fall-scented candle in an apple, use a marker to trace the diame ...
Fall candles raise burning issues
By Norma Vally Home Matters

The sights and scents of fall are unmistakable. Bringing that autumn ambiance into your home is easy by adding seasonal scented candles. That dancing light and autumn aroma will make any room cozy and inviting. With just a flick of a matchstick, autumn is in the air.