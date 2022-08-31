88°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

Many work on your be-fun-half

By Jill Rowland-Lagan The Business of Tourism
August 31, 2022 - 3:47 pm
 
(Boulder City Review file photo) Trunk or Treat will return to an in-person event this year aft ...
(Boulder City Review file photo) Trunk or Treat will return to an in-person event this year after a two-year drive-through pivot due to COVID-19.
(Boulder City Review file photo) Thousands of people fill four downtown Boulder City parks for ...
(Boulder City Review file photo) Thousands of people fill four downtown Boulder City parks for Art in the Park, a major fundraiser for Boulder City Hospital.
Jill Rowland-Lagan
Jill Rowland-Lagan

With nice weather right around the corner, many nonprofit organizations are busy planning their fundraising events to help fund their annual programming. These events are dual-purpose. First, they provide needed revenue to the organization so they can continue to do great works for us in Boulder City, therefore adding to our quality of life. Second, special events draw guests from around Southern Nevada into our community and provide needed revenue to the businesses in our community. When the business core is healthy, we see benefits citywide.

I think I should have had a third important benefit: providing fun entertainment for each of us as residents, too. I know we all look forward to our hometown Christmas celebration, kids can’t wait to wear costumes and get loaded pillowcases of candy at Trunk or Treat, moms count the days to Art in the Park where they can get away for a little while enjoying the art, and dads are always anxious to see what cars will be displayed at the Wurst Festival.

I am sure you are aware of all the behind-the-scenes work it takes to plan, prepare and produce events of this size in Boulder City. Many staff and volunteer hours go into all the events. City staff must be fully engaged in the process from permitting to execution of street closures.

Many meetings are scheduled and time dedicated to seeing the event through to the dreaded cleanup. Then, the process starts all over again: planning for the following year, often before the props and trash cans are put away from this year’s event.

Wurst Festival efforts benefit the Boulder City High School senior grad party. It’s an iconic event that has become a right-of-passage for every Boulder City graduate. The Boulder City Sunrise Rotary puts in many hours in making sure the Wurst Festival is successful and provides not only entertainment that day but allows for an amazing and safe night immediately following the students’ graduation next spring.

This year’s Wurst Festival will also include an antique show in its lineup, with the always-loved live auction, silent auction and we cannot forget the ever-important brat. It’s Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., so mark your calendar.

Art in the Park, Oct. 1 and 2, is the largest nonprofit event in Boulder City and provides much-needed revenue to support worthy efforts at the Boulder City Hospital. I can remember the cute little “pink ladies” running the food booths when I was little. It has certainly evolved and expanded to a wonderful weekend of fine arts and crafts that offer something for everyone.

I have already had my annual phone call to ask if the gourd lady will be there and, if so, what time should they come to get in line so they won’t sell out before they get there. P.S. better make it by 8 a.m. or you’ll be walking away empty-handed. She usually sells out by 10 a.m. But that is our little secret.

Trunk or Treat, Oct. 22 from 5:30 to 8 p.m., is back in full swing after a COVID pivot. It feels like we’ve been pivoting in circles a lot for special events, and to be able to have the kids walking the park circle in their cute costumes again will be glorious.

This year we’ll have a costume parade that leads off the costume contest, so be sure to get in line for the 5:30 p.m. kickoff under the balloon arch. Trunk or Treating will be a one-way haunting and judging will take place as all contestants pass through the starting archway. There will be three bounce houses for different age groups, interactive games and the beloved hayride as well.

This year, if you are bringing candy to hand out from your trunk (decorated or not), you can set up starting at 3:30 p.m. and you’ll be receiving 50 percent off your entry fee of $20 per car. All activities are included in your entry fee.

Money raised at this event are earmarked for the free Christmas events such as the annual community tree lighting, Santa’s Picture Party and Santa’s Electric Night Parade.

Here’s a big thank you to all of you for constantly supporting the local nonprofits in some way. Whether you are a sponsor, a donor, an attendee or a volunteer, you all make a difference and it helps make life in Boulder City pretty dang special.

Jill-Rowland Lagan, CEO of the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, is the third of four generations in Boulder City. She loves cooking, jet skiing and hanging out with her family. Her personal motto is “A diamond is merely a lump of coal that did well under pressure.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) Boulder City artist Connie Burnett Ferraro painted a mural at ...
Mural brightens King’s walls, tells city’s history
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

The halls of King Elementary School are now a lot more colorful as a new mural welcomes students and visitors through the office entrance. Done by Boulder City local artist Connie Burnett Ferraro, this mural shows the history of the community and Southern Nevada in general. Things such as the Hoover Dam, bighorn sheep and a TWA plane (which Ferraro says is her favorite) are all present.

(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) Contestants and staff have a laugh at the high or low dice ro ...
Seniors show their competitive spirit
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

The Olympics were in town Friday, Aug. 19, as the Senior Center of Boulder City hosted a unique competition. Seniors and staff competed in a collection of activities that ranged from archery to basketball.

Black veterans in silver state win gold medals
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

America’s Black veterans have often been in the forefront of military history, although they have not always been given credit for their contributions. Nevada is home to many such individuals. Among other accolades, they can be described as thinkers, creatives, activists, doers, artists, historians and community leaders. There’s too many and too much to mention here.

(Photo courtesy Panariso family) Abigail Panariso of Boulder City was recently named the Vetera ...
Scout honored by VFW
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Through the eyes and experiences of our nation’s veterans, Abigail Panariso of Boulder City has learned what it means to be an American and feel that patriotic spirit.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Donna Raney shows off one of the displays filled wi ...
Seen on Scene: At St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church’s 90th Anniversary
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Donna Raney shows off one of the displays filled with historical photos of St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church during its 90th anniversary celebration Saturday. Visit www.bouldercityreview.com for more photos.

(Getty Images) Faith Christian Church will hold its second annual homemade ice cream contest at ...
Church to hold ice cream contest
By Boulder City Review

Ice cream fans will welcome the opportunity to showcase their skills at making the cold treat or sampling various flavors when Faith Christian Church holds its second annual homemade ice cream contest Sunday.

Dave Maxwell
Nevada’s Yesteryear: Flavors jelled dessert’s success
By Dave Maxwell Nevada’s Yesteryear

Here’s a food item that everyone knows by name, from infants to those who are over 80 years of age. Everyone in Nevada knows it too, and it was even known a little bit back in Nevada’s Yesteryear.

(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) Emma Clark plays with the new Lego wall at the Boulder City L ...
Legos, lights liven library
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

The Boulder City Library has made some additions to its services and changes to the building as the Friends of the Library group has funded a Take What You Need station, Lego wall and new LED lighting.

(Photo courtesy Norma Vally) Monsoons bring much-needed rain to the area, but also can create p ...
Increased rainfall helps drought, hurts some homes
By Norma Vally Home Matters

With Nevada being the driest state in the country, we’ve certainly seen some wet and wild weather these past weeks. Heavy rains and gusting winds have caused myriad floods and road closings. Based on current forecasts, it looks like more thunderstorms are headed our way.

(Photo courtesy Scott Roux) "Everything Has Meaning," an autobiography by Boulder City resident ...
Story Tellers Corner: Author finds meaning in everything
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

The life of Scott Roux changed forever June 20, 2011, after a car accident left him with two broken feet, a severe headache, a sore back and a brain injury. Now a resident of Boulder City, Roux has adapted to his life in the 11 years since the accident.