Locals rallies in support of agency’s school supply drive

In July, Geoffrey Baughman’s Farmers Insurance Agency launched a school supply drive to provide the campuses in Boulder City with materials for the coming year. The goal was to fill 24 backpacks, but an overwhelming amount of support from the community got that number to 60 backpacks.

(Photo courtesy Nikole Rowe) Mitchell Elementary School Principal Benjamin Day poses with the school supplies donated by Geoffrey Baughman's Farmers Insurance Agency.

(Photo courtesy Nikole Rowe) Nikole Rowe of Geoffrey Baughman's Farmers Insurance Agency brings donated school supplies to King Elementary School Principal Jason Schrock.

In July, Geoffrey Baughman’s Farmers Insurance Agency launched a school supply drive to provide the campuses in Boulder City with materials for the coming year. The goal was to fill 24 backpacks, but an overwhelming amount of support from the community got that number to 60 backpacks.

“The turnout was absolutely amazing. In the beginning, we thought that we would have to be the ones filling up the 24 bags ourselves,” said Nikole Rowe, an agency producer at Baughman’s.

Individuals and local businesses donated everything from pencils, pens, erasers and notebooks to paper towels, zippered baggies and glue.

Even non-Boulder City businesses participated, with Las Vegas-based Busy B Groundskeeper &Floor Care donating hand sanitizer and paper towels.

This is the first time Baughman’s has done this event and, with the success, it plans on making it an annual event. Rowe stated that in the winter, they are planning to hold a jacket drive as well.

The first batch of school supplies was dropped off Monday, Aug. 1. But you can still donate until Friday as Baughman’s will drop off more supplies Friday, Aug. 5, during orientation.

Contact reporter Owen Krepps at okrepps@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow him on Twitter @OKrepps85.