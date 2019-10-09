59°F
Community

Local VFW, auxiliary recognized for support of veterans

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
October 9, 2019 - 3:48 pm
 

Boulder City’s Veterans of Foreign Wars post was recently recognized by Gov. Steve Sisolak for its work supporting veterans.

Sisolak named VFW Cpl. Matthew A. Commons Memorial Post 36 and its auxiliary September’s Veteran Supporters of the Month.

“It’s a big honor, but we can’t do it alone,” said post Commander Rev. Carlton R. Fogg Jr. “We do it together. … We’re like a big family.”

The members of Post 36 includes veterans, their spouses and other relatives.

According to Fogg, the group is very active at the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home and in communities throughout the area, including Boulder City. Its honor guard also performs flag presentations at veterans’ events and funerals.

“Our post is involved in quite a bit,” he said.

Each year it also provides $2,500 in scholarships to Boulder City High School seniors and helps judge essays written by sixth- through eighth-graders, submitted through the Patriot Pen VFW contest. The members are also involved with the Naval Operational Support Center Las Vegas. Fogg said the post organizes the center’s holiday party and helps several U.S. sailors who are in need each holiday season.

“I’m very proud to be commander of the post,” Fogg said.

The VFW’s auxiliary post is also active in the projects done by Post 36.

According to the Nevada Department of Veterans Services at the program recognizing both posts, Sisolak praised the group and said one of the highlights of his month is to honor veterans and their supporters.

The local post is named after Commons, who graduated from Boulder City High School in 1999. He was killed in action in Gardez, Afghanistan, during Operation Anaconda in 2002. His helicopter went down during a rescue mission. He is buried in Arlington National Cemetery.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

