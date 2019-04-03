Library to host animal adoption event

Boulder City residents will have an opportunity to provide an animal a permanent home at an adoption event hosted by the library this weekend.

On Saturday, April 6, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Boulder City Animal Shelter and the Animal Foundation from Las Vegas will be on site at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., to connect people with pets.

“People will be able to adopt an animal, hear what services are available for pets in Boulder City, and register their pets with the city,” said Jessie Jones, head of youth services at the library. “There will be crafts for kids and stories in the community room. Our goal with this event is to get as many animals as possible into forever homes.”

The foundation will bring several animals that people can adopt. The animal shelter will have descriptions of its available animals as well as adoption applications.

“We are always happy to participate in spreading the word about animal adoptions, licensing of pets in Boulder City and, of course, our free spay, neuter and vaccines program,” said Boulder City Animal Control Supervisor Ann Inabnitt.

The Boulder City Animal Shelter, 810 Yucca St., is a local no-kill shelter.

The Animal Foundation is a nonprofit organization in Las Vegas. Its mission is to save the lives of all the healthy and treatable animals in the valley.

